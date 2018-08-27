Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Batting for Babies
Buy Now

Several teams of local ball players came out to the Park Hills Sports Complex Saturday morning to participate in Batting for Babies, which will benefit infants born into substance withdrawal.

 Jacob Scott, Daily Journal

It’s not unusual to see ball players hitting the diamonds at the Park Hills Sports Complex like they were on Saturday, but what may be unique is the cause those sluggers were playing for this time.

A Batting for Babies event was hosted by the Live and Learn Foundation, a local organization that seeks to benefit members of the community through events like the one held Saturday, which benefited infants born with substance issues.

Organization President Amanda Barton said the money raised by the teams who came out to play softball on Saturday would be turned over to those in the best position to help a baby in such a position.

“The tournament benefits a family taking care of a baby who was born into withdrawal from either drugs or alcohol,” Barton said. “Whatever we bring in today, we’ll put on a Visa card and take it over to DFS (Department of Family Services) and they’ll have it ready for the family.”

Barton said the event had been in the planning stages for about three months, with a large amount of credit going to Tanya Long for gathering the players who participated in the tournament.

One of those players, Rodney Holt, said when he heard about the event he was able to put together a team to support the cause.

“I got asked to help out for the cause, and I said, ‘Why not?’” Holt said. 

Despite the good turnout and the even better cause of the event, Holt said the focus of Saturday was to have a good time playing ball.

“Everyone that’s playing is having fun,” he said.

The Live and Learn Foundation was started in November 2017 by Barton, with hopes of promoting similar events to benefit various local members of the community as needs arise.

“Basically what we do is we just try to work with people in the community, trying to promote different events that benefit others in our community,” Barton said. “We want to bring people together, do some positive things and keep people on a more positive note.”

Barton said the organization is planning another upcoming benefit, with a date yet to be set. The event will benefit local developmentally disabled children.

As illustrated by the group of ball players who came out Saturday, the organization’s mission statement is “Striving to send a message of strength, hope and unity.”

Jacob Scott is a reporter with the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616 or at jscott@dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments