Battle of Pilot Knob hosts informational meeting Saturday

Two state parks are coming together to host an informational meeting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday for people to provide input, as well as ask questions about two parks at the main shelter located at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site. A craft program for kids will follow after the meeting.

Team members from both Elephant Rocks State Park and the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site will host a joint town hall meeting. Information provided will include updates on current status, as well as future plans for both the park and historic site.

Bryan Bethel, manager of the Battle of Pilot Knob Historic Site, said the town meeting is geared toward letting the public know what goals have been accomplished between the Battle of Pilot Knob and Elephant Rocks State Park in 2022. People in attendance will also get to hear future plans for the two sites.

The children activity after the event will be a wooden tool box kids can assemble. Bethel said the box could be used as a garden box for mothers and grandmothers, or could be a tool box for fathers or grandfathers. Bethel also suggested the wooden box could even by used by the kid, such as a marker and crayon box.

The Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site is located at 118 Maple Street in Pilot Knob. If there are any questions, the historic site can be reached at 573-546-3454. Elephant Rocks State Park can be kept up with on the Missouri State Parks website, or on Facebook under Elephant Rocks State Park. The Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site can be kept up with on Facebook under Battle of Pilot Knob, or on the Missouri State Parks website.