'Be cautious ... don't let fear control you'

Thelma said, the funny thing was even though she and Vernon had not met until after high school, they were connected by the Little St. Francis River. She said the same river Vernon loved to swim in, twisted around and was just down the road from her childhood home.

The two said they kept busy passing the time with chores and playing with their siblings.

"It was during the summer, and in the summer time we had corn fields," Vernon said. "We had hay, and so when I came in at night, I'd take my bath and I was about ready for bed. Mom and Dad, on their house had a screened in porch on the back and I put my bed out there. I was hot."

Thelma said when she was not doing chores, you could find her with a book in her hand.

"I always read a lot," Thelma said. "I still do. One of the things was we lived on the road, and it was close to the church, so the book mobile would stop at our house. We got to pick all the books, and I read everything we took off of there. I think it kept coming during quarantine or maybe it started then."

Thelma said the biggest difference during the polio quarantine, which Vernon believes was the summer of 1948, was the cancellation of big things such of the Fourth of July and Labor Day picnics.