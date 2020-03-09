Madison County residents recently became "bear aware" as the MU Extension Office hosted the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) in a Bear Aware Paint Pour Class.
Conservation Educator Bridget Jackson from MDC gave a presentation on bear ecology and how people can prevent bears from becoming a nuisance.
The night started with Jackson's presentation in which she informed participants that anywhere from 540 to 840 black bears are currently living in Southern Missouri.
"The presentation provided participants with an in-depth look at the differences between the American Black Bear and other species of bears. I learned that black bear population is growing in Missouri and that they often den in wooded areas and at the base of trees," said Madison County MU Extension's Ashley Bales, County Engagement Specialist in Community Economic Development.
Bales said she often thought of bear attractants as mostly being pet food or trash, but she learned from Jackson that bird feeders and barbecue grills can also lure bears to homes.
MDC Resource Specialist and Furbearer Biologist Laura Conlee said it is important for residents to remove enticements such as bird feeders, trash, barbecue grills, pet food and food waste from their properties.
"As black bears become active in the spring, they are on a mission to find food," Conlee said. "Keeping areas free of attractants and letting bears find natural foods is in everyone's best interest. If you see a bear, let the animal be and enjoy the sighting, but be sure to not offer it any food."
Conlee said intentionally feeding bears can be dangerous, since it makes the bear comfortable around people and can lead to property damage if the bear returns to search for food.
"When bears lose their fear of humans, they could approach people in search of food or may defend the food sources or territory they associate with people, which can make them dangerous," Conlee said. "When this happens, the bear cannot be relocated and has to be destroyed. A fed bear is a dead bear."
MDC recommends storing garbage inside a secure building or bear-proof container, keeping grills and smokers clean and stored inside, feeding pets a portion at each meal and moving the empty containers inside, refraining from using bird feeders from April through November, using electric fencing to protect beehives, chicken coops, gardens, etc., and keeping campsites clean.
Bales said one thing she did not realize was that even if the bear cannot reach the food, such as a bird feeder, the scent will still attract it to the area.
Though bear attacks are rare, MDC has a few recommendations when outdoors in bear country; make noise while hiking to prevent startling a bear, travel in a group, keep dogs on leashes, be aware of your surrounding, and leave bears alone.
The Bear Aware Paint Pour Class went over all of these things and then gave participants an opportunity to create a piece of bear art.
"The paint pour provided a fun way to generate more interest in the program because attendees were able to leave with bear artwork, in addition to a greater knowledge of black bears," Bales said. " The class was for ages 16 and up, but some children were in attendance to listen to the presentation and assist an adult with the paint pour activity."
Bales said the program had a full signup sheet with many interested participants.
Missouri Department of Conservation provided the Bear Aware PowerPoint presentation and all of the materials associated with the bear paint pour. Madison County Extension provided the meeting space.
