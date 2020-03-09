Madison County residents recently became "bear aware" as the MU Extension Office hosted the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) in a Bear Aware Paint Pour Class.

Conservation Educator Bridget Jackson from MDC gave a presentation on bear ecology and how people can prevent bears from becoming a nuisance.

The night started with Jackson's presentation in which she informed participants that anywhere from 540 to 840 black bears are currently living in Southern Missouri.

"The presentation provided participants with an in-depth look at the differences between the American Black Bear and other species of bears. I learned that black bear population is growing in Missouri and that they often den in wooded areas and at the base of trees," said Madison County MU Extension's Ashley Bales, County Engagement Specialist in Community Economic Development.

Bales said she often thought of bear attractants as mostly being pet food or trash, but she learned from Jackson that bird feeders and barbecue grills can also lure bears to homes.

MDC Resource Specialist and Furbearer Biologist Laura Conlee said it is important for residents to remove enticements such as bird feeders, trash, barbecue grills, pet food and food waste from their properties.