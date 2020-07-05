You are the owner of this article.
Bear sighted in Potosi
Bear sighted in Potosi

Be bear aware

The Missouri Department of Conservation encourages people to Be Bear Aware. Don't feed bears. Avoid encounters. React right. Learn more at https://research.mdc.mo.gov/.

 Photo courtesy of Missouri Department of Conservation

Sunday evening before 6 p.m., Washington County Emergency Management announced a bear sighting and issued a warning to residents in the Potosi city limits to stay indoors.

Reportedly, the bear sighted in Potosi was not Bruno the Bear, whose popularity is sweeping across social media channels as agencies track Bruno’s range around the Midwest. Still, word had gotten out and the local, non-celebrity bear was bringing out residents far and wide, proving a bit problematic to the agencies trying to deal with the wild animal.

Potosi Police Lt. Casey Price said his department was working with Missouri Department of Conservation ease the bear back into the woods.

“It’s not posing any kind of threat, we’re just trying to move it back into a wooded area,” Price said, adding the bear would not be tranquilized. “The issue, is, everyone’s heard about it and they’re trying to see it. I understand why, but at the same time, we don’t need to spook it or rile it so it harms anyone.

“We’re asking the public to stand back and let (MDC) do their jobs so the bear, and we, can be safe.”

The efforts to relocate the bear were still being made at press time.

