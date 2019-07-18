With temperatures and humidity in the area reaching dangerous levels, people are doing everything they can to beat the heat. Cooling centers have been established as needed throughout the area to help people escape the sweltering temperatures.
An excessive heat warning remains in effect from 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon to 8 p.m. Saturday night. Heat values could reach up to 110 degrees due to temperatures in the upper 90s and dew points in the lower 70s are also possible.
Things warmed up Wednesday with a high of 98 degrees before the rain storms came at 4 p.m. Today and Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures of 94 degrees accompanied by high humidity.
The high humidity will continue into the weekend with temperatures expected to reach 95 degrees. A strong afternoon thunderstorm is forecast for Sunday and temperatures are expected to reach 95 degrees.
On Monday the area will get a bit of a break from the heat with the high temperature expected to be 82 degrees and the remainder of next week the high temperatures are predicted to remain in the 80s.
Due to the extreme temperatures, the city of Farmington designated the Farmington Civic Center, located at 2 Black Knight Drive, as a cooling center during regular business hours. If a cooling center is needed after normal Civic Center business hours, citizens should contact the Farmington Police Department dispatch at 573-756-6686 or in person at 310 Ste. Genevieve Avenue.
Arrangements will be made to provide the location of another cooling center after hours.
Bonne Terre also established cooling centers. The city has cooling areas for those without air conditioning during the day at city hall or the library. The Bonne Terre Senior Center will be open from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Park Hills City Administrator Mark McFarland said that the city might also be looking into establishing centers for people to get out of the heat in the next day or two or as the need arises.
St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock said there is a designated cooling center at the exhibition center located at the county fairgrounds but they haven’t had any requests to open the center yet.
He added some churches and fire departments will generally open and act as cooling centers if necessary and they would open the fairgrounds location if the need arises.
Bullock stressed using common sense when getting out of the heat.
“We also want to encourage people if it gets too hot in the house or they don’t have air conditioning to go to Walmart or somewhere to cool off,” said Bullock.
Some sought a more fun way of relief from the heat at local pools, water parks, and swimming holes throughout the county.
