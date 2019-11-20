A change in greenery has begun in the downtown area of Park Hills as city workers have finished replacing the trees that line the section of Main Street between Community Drive and Science Street.
The Downtown Park Hills Association (DPHA) and the Old No. 9 Garden Club have also set in motion their plan for further floral fixtures in the downtown area.
Along with planting the new Washington winter hawthorn trees, mining cart replica flower planter boxes are in the works and the two groups plan to offer downtown businesses the option of purchasing planters which will then be installed in front of their locations. The flowers for the planters will be provided and managed by the garden club.
The new trees were the first step toward a slightly different look downtown. The change came out of necessity as the previous Bradford pear trees were becoming a problem.
The Bradford pear tree has a shallow and invasive root structure that had been tearing up the sidewalks around them, as well as foundations of some downtown structures.
At the suggestion of the Missouri Department of Conservation, the city decided to replace the Bradford pear trees with the Washington winter hawthorn species at a cost of $75 per tree.
The city removed 13 Bradford pear trees and planted 11 Washington winter hawthorn trees. Two trees were removed but not replaced because of concerns that underground utility cables near the trees could be damaged.
The new trees won’t grow to be as large as the ones they’ve replaced but they have a similar white, springtime bloom.
City Administrator Mark McFarland said that the trees are young and will take a few years before they will reach maturity but motorists on Main Street can most likely expect to see a decent tree bloom this first spring.
The other plant-based edition is expected to be completed by spring and the mining cart replica planter boxes will join the trees, bringing more color the sidewalks and paying homage to the city’s rich mining history.
The idea for the planter boxes has been discussed for a while now and the DPHA and garden club have now taken the first tangible steps toward bringing the idea to life.
You have free articles remaining.
Garden Club President Steve Weinhold presented two prototype planter boxes - one painted red and the other burnt orange - during the November DPHA meeting last week.
Weinhold designed and produced the boxes himself and members of the DPHA were pleased with the results. They decided to go with the red paint for the boxes as that was the color of the actual mining carts used by the St. Joe Lead Company during the height of the lead boom in the area.
The planter boxes cost approximately $100 to make and Weinhold said the garden club is in talks with the local schools about possibly having the boxes made as part of a shop class project.
Weinhold said that the planter boxes are also available for purchase by members of the public for their own yards. The large planters can be ordered at a cost of $150, not including plants.
As for the flowers that will be planted in the boxes placed on Main Street, the garden club put 15 plants to a vote, asking visitors to the club's Facebook page to select their top five favorites.
The 15 plants were suggested by MAC’s Agriculture Department Head, Dr. Chad Follis, as species that do well in this area.
The people spoke and chose sun impatiens, pansies, sun coleus, petunias, and purple fountain grass.
All of the plants that will be used in the boxes will be grown in the greenhouse at MAC.
Follis said when making suggestions on what the garden club should grow, he wanted to ensure that the plants he recommended would give the project the best chance for success in its first year.
Some details of the planter box project are still being worked out but the project has momentum and is steadily evolving. City officials, along with the DPHA and the Old No. 9 Garden Club, are motivated to bring new things to the downtown area and continue along the path of growth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.