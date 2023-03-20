Food, friends, family and sunshine. This is what inspired Krystal Kaiser-Barton and husband Lindell to purchase land at 150 Veterans Drive in Farmington to open their own food truck park.

“I want to sit outdoors in the open air, while eating the best food with good friends and family, while listening to somebody play and sing me a song, all while having a good time and laughing,” said Barton.

When she first began her journey as owner of the brand-new food truck, The Rolling Dumplin Pot, she was scared and had lots of questions. Where would she set up? Who would she contact? How would she know where to go?

Eventually, she arrived at her answer — a food truck park.

After months of waiting, the Bartons were approved to buy the property behind Sno To Go Shaved Ice, located across from Farmington VFW Post 5896 on Karsch Boulevard.

“EastSide Food Truck Park will take the fear out of the equation and hopefully help in making your decision an easy one about where to set up and serve,” said Barton.

The location on the east side of Farmington will accommodate at least 10 food trucks and trailers with at least five spots for tent or cart vendors, while providing ample parking for food truck customers. The family-friendly environment will have covered dine-in areas, lights, restrooms and fire pits. Set-up sites will each be equipped with electricity and water. There will also be a stage to showcase talent, from stand-up comedians to musicians and singers to karaoke.

Although the project is expected to be completed at the end of June, a pre-opening event takes place from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday. Live music will be provided by Dave Black from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and there will also be a few giveaways throughout the day.

The “Before It Was EastSide” will be held at 150 Veterans Drive in Farmington. Several local food trucks and other vendors will take part in this event.

“This is an open lot with no electric, water or restrooms,” said Barton. “This is ‘Before It Was EastSide.’”

Guests are encouraged to purchase food and other items from the various vendors. They’re welcome to sit at picnic tables to enjoy their food or take it to-go.

“Invite your friends to come share this day with us,” said Barton. “If you would like to get there early to check it all out, we’ll have live music starting around 10 a.m. while everyone is setting up, mingling and sharing some laughs.”

So far, there are several vendors who will be at this event: The Rolling Dumplin Pot, The Lunch Lady Food Truck and Catering, Fired, Amy’s Goodies, The Waffle Shop, Roxy’s Hot Grill, Concessionaire Extraordinaire, Grandma’s Sugar Shack, Musthave Macarons + More, QuesoJitas, Red’s Street Food Carts & Catering, The Joyful Treehouse, Bonjour Babe, Montgomery’s Minis + More, The Plant Lady, Liberty Spices, The Little Bloom Co., and Bubby’s Bark Shop.