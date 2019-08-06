As summer winds down, people are enjoying the final days of swimming at area pools and water parks.
Lifeguards are the ones who benefit the most from the warm weather and summer sunshine. They have the easiest of all summer jobs. They wear swimsuits to work and perfect their tan. It’s the most relaxing job of all … not!
“I would really like people to understand the perception of being a lifeguard is getting a tan and giving out Band-aids,” said Jake LaHay, aquatics and fitness program coordinator at the Farmington Community Civic Center and Water Park. “I train with our lifeguards every week.”
He said the head lifeguards attend every training, and they also have their own headguard training. Returning lifeguards must also re-certify every year.
“They train like professionals,” said LaHay. “Our lifeguards are trained on skills and we hope they never have to use them, but we train them like they’re going to have to use them tomorrow.”
The job of a lifeguard is actually an extremely important one, whether it’s at a beach, pool or water park.
The lifeguard plays an instrumental role in maintaining safety and orderliness at swimming areas. They ensure swimmers are safe, patrons follow important rules, and use their knowledge of first aid to save lives.
The job of a lifeguard is like no other because they must be comfortable in handling responsibility because they’re accountable for the safety of all guests. Lifeguards must be vigilant in constant observation of swimmers and able to quickly react in high-pressure situations. They must tune out distractions from splashing, loud noises and more. They’re constantly counting heads, blowing their whistle and informing patrons of pool rules.
There are many duties lifeguards perform which the public doesn’t see. Their job includes janitorial duties like cleaning up around the pool, prepping for parties, picking up trash, opening and closing the umbrellas, cleaning up messes, and closing the gates. From nosebleeds to vomit to feces, lifeguards complete some of the least enjoyable tasks.
Training is another important part of a lifeguard’s job. They spend hours to learn the latest in first-aid safety, rescue and resuscitation. They train hard to know how to predict when trouble will strike. They learn how to get from their post to the pool in seconds to rescue anyone in trouble.
Emily Jones, who has been working her fifth summer at the Farmington Water Park, said it takes a grueling three days to train to even become a lifeguard. They must learn CPR, first aid, backboard extractions and more.
Taylor Tucker, who is working her fourth summer as a lifeguard, said she and the other lifeguards are required to complete multiple monthly trainings to keep their skills sharp.
“Just in case something would happen,” she said, “you don’t want to be clueless, especially when it’s someone’s life at risk.”
Tucker said they also focus on specialized skills: CPR, seizures, heat stroke, active drowning and more. They must be prepared to respond to different situations. Last summer, a patron experienced a seizure while at the water park.
“We have to know how to get people out of the water quickly and get them the help they need. We have to be prepared for the worst possible situations.”
Ashley Atnip said not everyone passes their pass-or-fail training sessions.
“We have to study, do online courses on our own time, and prepare for testing weekends. We have to remember our skills when we maybe haven’t done any of this or are brand-new lifeguards. It can be difficult for some.”
Lifeguard training comes in handy even outside the gates of the water park. Jones had a situation occur in the parking lot after hours which she and another guard were able to deal with because they had received training.
Atnip was at Colton’s Steak House when a gentleman choked on a roll. She was able to help him because she had received training to deal with this type of situation.
The lifeguards pass water safety techniques on to their patrons when they take swim lessons. Lifeguards coordinate with patrons’ schedules to do private or group lessons. Two options of swimming lessons are available inside at the civic center’s pool and at the water park with the lifeguards.
Karrine Lilley, who is working her second summer at the water park and will be a senior in high school this year, said they take a creative approach so they can make lessons fun “but we’re also teaching them safety skills to help themselves or someone else if something happens.”
They work with people of all ages who have no experience or who want to improve their skills. A 16-year-old girl who was moving to Hawaii took swimming lessons. Adults take lessons to prepare for triathlons. Older adults sign up for lessons to help with physical therapy.
Tucker said “weird things” happen at the water park. A young girl slipped while walking, went down the water slide, and when she got to the bottom, her head was covered in blood. The guards on duty told her not to go under the water. When the girl looked at her mom, touched her head and then looked at her hand, she got very upset when she saw the blood. The lifeguards acted quickly and took care of the young girl.
Jones was working inside one day. She had already reminded a young boy several times that he was not supposed to run in the pool area. When he did it again, he ended up slipping and jamming his fingers in between the stairs which have a metal bar. She couldn’t get the boy’s hand out, so they called paramedics. The boy and his family spoke limited English, so it was difficult to communicate. Paramedics used a crowbar to free the boy’s hand, which was very swollen. Jones helped to keep the boy and his family calm.
Atnip had an instance where a woman’s toenail got ripped off on one of the water slides. They calmed her down and took care her of her injury. Another time, a boy hit his head just under his eyebrow and needed stitches. Sometimes the injuries are minor scrapes and other times they’re bigger issues.
“In these situations, we have to stay calm ourselves so we can keep the parents calm,” said Jones.
Atnip said they have to be able to “de-escalate" a problem as quickly as possible.
“We have to be constantly prepared for everything. We have to be able to pick up on what’s going on.”
She said LaHay regularly talks about prevention, so the lifeguards are always looking for those kinds of situations.
“That’s why we have whistles, for horseplay. It’s not that we don’t want you to have fun, but you have to be very careful.”
Jones added that the lifeguards are sometimes labeled as “the one who doesn’t let us have any fun.” She said they want to be referred to as the “lifeguards who make sure you’re safe.”
On busy summer days, the lifeguards at Farmington Water Park see an average of 1,200 to 1,500 patrons. There are 16 lifeguard stands in the water park; two lifeguards are also posted inside at the civic center’s pool. If it’s a super busy day, they add a third lifeguard. On most days, there are 20 lifeguards working at the water park.
Lifeguard regular shifts begin at 10:45 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. There are often parties and other events after hours.
“We open this park and shut it down,” said Jones. “It’s us [the lifeguards] all day. We work hard to make everyone’s experience at the water park a great one.”
LaHay, who has worked at the water park since he was 16, has been the full-time city aquatic coordinator since August 2018. He previously worked as a lifeguard, head lifeguard and part-time aquatics coordinator.
He said his favorite part of his job is training the lifeguards. He enjoys working in the parks and recreation department, but he said keeping everything fun sometimes gets stressful. It’s challenging running the water park, managing all of the lifeguards and coordinating a lot of fun activities.
“We like to do things for the community,” he said, “by putting on fun events and running a clean water park.”
LaHay said sometimes someone takes time to express their appreciation. He received a call earlier this summer from a parent who was so thankful because one of the lifeguards jumped in to help her son when he accidentally went into an area that was too deep for him. The woman told LaHay how attentive the lifeguard had been and how quickly she’d jumped in to help her son.
“That call made us all feel like we’d done our jobs well,” said LaHay.
The head lifeguards are in charge of all the other lifeguards, talking to customers, dealing with issues that come up, and making sure the guards are doing what they’re supposed to and keeping up with their skills.
The lifeguards said there are some frustrations they consistently deal with that they’d like to be improved. Dealing with parents and the public are sometimes challenging, especially when they don’t listen to the water park’s policies.
One policy is air inflated floaties are not allowed at the water park. According to the lifeguards, these give a false sense of security and are not a lifesaving device.
Atnip said the misconception that they’re just “sitting in the sun trying to get a tan” is far from reality. “I’ve lost track with jumping in and saving kids who can’t swim. Daycares bring in kids to the five-foot area and the kids are only three-feet tall. We’ve had back-to-back saves.”
She said they’re constantly watching for those distressed people. One day Atnip noticed a young boy couldn’t touch the bottom and couldn’t swim so she jumped in and pulled him to safety.
Lifeguards also have to take care of themselves in the extreme sun, heat and humidity. Last year, Lilley got sun poisoning. She didn’t go outside for three days after that so she could recover.
Another frustration for the lifeguards is when parents drop off their kids. Jones said this makes it difficult if something happens and they have no way of getting in touch with the child’s parents. The rule is no child is supposed to enter the water park if a parent is not with them if they’re under the age of 12.
Atnip said they work very hard to keep everyone safe inside the gates at the water park.
“When kids leave the gate, we don’t have control over that. When parents aren’t here and just drop their kids off, we have no control over that.”
Jones said she has jumped in to save a young child numerous times when parents aren’t supervising their own children. “It’s important that parents watch their young kids.”
LaHay added, “We would just definitely appreciate parental supervision when they bring their kids to the water park. Their safety is most important to us.”
“We have rules for a reason,” said Lilley. “We’re not just being mean or trying to ruin your day. Respect goes both ways. I’m just doing my job.”
Other tips patrons should consider are to bring their own Coast Guard-approved life jackets because they run out of these on busy days at the water park. Also, remember the water park is a family facility. Rules are posted at the park entrance and online at Farmington-mo.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2016/05/Farmington-Water-Park-Policies.pdf
The lifeguards are all high school or college students, and many of them work second jobs. They also help with any parks and recreation activities, from the 5K runs to building floats for parades, setting up events, handing out water, coaching basketball games, coordinating daddy-daughter dances, and more.
“We’re professionals and we have trained to do this,” said Atnip. “This isn’t a full-time job, but it’s something we’ve chosen to do to help people.”
Whether they’re cleaning the pool and working to keep the facility in tip-top shape, giving swim lessons or putting in extra hours for potentially life-saving training, lifeguards at the Farmington Water Park are hard-working, dedicated professionals who take their job seriously.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.