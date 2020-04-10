Belgrade resident injured in crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Belgrade resident was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident on late Thursday morning in Washington County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

On Route C west of Route JJ, a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee was being driven westbound by Angela M. Urbano, 76, when it traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a sign, went airborne, and then struck a concrete culvert and a fence, according to the report.

Urbano, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was transported to Washington County Memorial Hospital by the Washington County Ambulance District.

The damage to the vehicle was listed as moderate in the report.

