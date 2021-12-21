 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Seabaugh Furniture and Appliance

Bell ringers, donations needed for Washington County Salvation Army

  • 0
Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is looking for bell ringers in Washington County.

Chairperson Eddie Strauser said volunteers are needed and donations so far are down. To help, call Strauser at 573-210-2890 or send a message on Facebook to Washington County Salvation Army.

The bell-ringing campaign began on Black Friday and continues through noon on Friday. They do not ring the bell on Sundays.

All funds received in Washington County stay in Washington County.

Donations can be mailed to Washington County Salvation Army, PO Box 35, Potosi, MO 63664. Put Potosi, Mo in the memo on your check to make sure it stays local.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MSHP reports several crashes

MSHP reports several crashes

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) has been busy recently with a number of accidents in the Troop C region, including one involving a sc…

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden Administration Announces Plan to Fight Omicron Variant

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News