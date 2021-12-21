Bell ringers, donations needed for Washington County Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is looking for bell ringers in Washington County.

Chairperson Eddie Strauser said volunteers are needed and donations so far are down. To help, call Strauser at 573-210-2890 or send a message on Facebook to Washington County Salvation Army.

The bell-ringing campaign began on Black Friday and continues through noon on Friday. They do not ring the bell on Sundays.

All funds received in Washington County stay in Washington County.

Donations can be mailed to Washington County Salvation Army, PO Box 35, Potosi, MO 63664. Put Potosi, Mo in the memo on your check to make sure it stays local.

