{{featured_button_text}}
Ringers needed in Potosi

Don Ross rings the bell last year for the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army is in need of bell ringers in Potosi. 

 File photo

The Salvation Army desperately needs help with bell-ringing at Potosi Walmart.

Coordinator Eddie Strauser said they need volunteers to take on two-hour shifts. Anyone interested in volunteering or donating to the cause may call him at 573-438-3882.

The Salvation Army picks up costs that other local agencies may not be able to pay. This includes assisting those in need with purchase of medications, transportation to medical appointments, food, clothing, rent and utility deposits.

The bell ringing campaign goes until Christmas Eve.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments