Bell ringers needed in Washington County

The Washington County Salvation Army Bell Ringing campaign is under way and runs through noon on Christmas Eve.

All the funds received in Washington County stay in Washington County, with 5% going toward operating expense, 10% to the national disaster fund, and the remaining 85% assisting the Washington County community.

If you would like to donate stop by any of the bell ringing locations in Washington County or you can mail donations to Washington County Salvation Army, P.O. Box 35, Potosi, MO 63664. To ensure that your donation stays local, be sure to add "Potosi, Mo" on the memo of your check.

Bell ringers are still needed. If you would like to volunteer, call Eddie Strauser 573-438-3882 or visit the Facebook page at Washington County Missouri Salvation Army.