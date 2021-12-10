Bell ringers needed!

Bell ringers are still needed this holiday season to raise funds for non-profit organizations in St. Francois County.

United Way of St. Francois County’s bell-ringing campaign began the Monday before Thanksgiving and continues through Dec. 23.

Executive Director Clay Whitener said halfway into the 2021 program, they have collected roughly $15,000.

Last year, due to COVID, they were only able to ring the bell for 300 hours. They raised $15,000 during the 2020 campaign.

This year, there are 1,000 hours of bell-ringing at Walmart stores in Farmington and Desloge. He noted donations often drop off the week of Christmas.

Whitener said they could use several volunteers for the Desloge Walmart and the Farmington store also has a few hundred bell-ringing hours left.

To sign up to volunteer, visit www.unitedwayofsfc.org and scroll down to any of the links that say “Schedule.”

If a person can’t donate money to the bell-ringing campaign, they can donate their time by ringing the bell … with a friend or family members. Every hour of bell-ringing generates about $50, he said.

He said those who volunteer to ring the bell often make it fun, dressing up in the holiday spirit. Some play instruments. Some sing.

He said weather-wise, it has been a pretty good year for the volunteers with mild temperatures.

The United Way of St. Francois County works with the Salvation Army on this campaign.

While United Way of St. Francois County was founded in the late 1990s, the organization’s roots go back to 1988 when the Salvation Army approached the Farmington community looking for a group to run the yearly holiday kettle campaign.

An agreement was reached that funds raised from the kettle campaign in Farmington would be divided equally between three organizations, the Salvation Army, the Farmington Ministerial Alliance and the St. Vincent de Paul Society. This original agreement is still in effect today, although the kettle collections are now divided with one-third of the funds going to the Salvation Army, and two-thirds going to the United Way of St. Francois County for grant distribution.

The money given to the Salvation Army is returned to St. Francois County for distribution here by a Salvation Army Board.

“Last year, we gave them $5,000,” Whitener said. “When it was all said and done, the Salvation Army gave us about $11,000. We always get more money back than we give them.”

The mission of United Way of St. Francois County is to provide funding and support to non-profit groups to help meet the most basic human needs of food, shelter, health, educational, and social welfare services in St. Francois County. This past year, the United Way of St. Francois County raised nearly $130,000 and presented donation checks to 28 local agencies.

