{{featured_button_text}}
United Way Bell Ringing

Several dedicated bell ringers from last year's holiday season help bring in more than $33,000 for United Way of St. Francois County.

 provided by United Way of SFC

The bells will soon be ringing as United Way of St. Francois County is gearing up for the Christmas season.

The annual bell ringing campaign is an activity that United Way has been a part of for about 25 years and it is done in partnership with Salvation Army.

Throughout the years, the bell ringing has always been at various locations. According to Clay Whitener, director of United Way, sometimes it is done at many locations, and sometimes it is done at just a few.

However, last year, United Way tried a new strategy for its annual bell ringing and only had bell ringers at the Walmart stores in Desloge and Farmington.

This new strategy brought in more than $33,000, which is the largest amount of money that United Way has raised with bell ringing, so they are going to have bell ringers at only these locations again this year.

Whitener explained that in the beginning they pretty consistently brought in $15,000 to $25,000, but they had never exceeded $30,000 in prior years.

Bell ringing will begin on Black Friday starting at 9 a.m. and will take place every day throughout the week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Whitener said that they are still looking for volunteers at both locations.

“When we don’t have bell ringers signed up, no one is out there,” explained Whitener. “If no one is out there, then the money isn’t coming in for our community.”

Whitener went on to explain that, in terms of hours, there are still about 200 hours of open time at the Farmington location and about 250 hours of open time at the Desloge location.

“The neat thing about United Way of St. Francois County is that every penny donated to us stays with us and goes to the community,” said Whitener. “None of the money that is donated or raised goes to salaries or anything like that; it all goes towards helping people.”

Anyone is able to volunteer in order to fill a slot for bell ringing, and an individual can sign up to volunteer by going to https://unitedwayofsfc.org/ and clicking on the volunteer option.

For more information about the bell ringing campaign or United Way of St. Francois County, contact 573-760-8929.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Macey Adams is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3616 or madams@dailyjournalonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments