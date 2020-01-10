{{featured_button_text}}
2019 United Way bell ringing totals

With the start of the New Year, the holiday season is all wrapped up, and United Way of St. Francois County raised more than $32,000 from the 2019 Bell Ringing campaign which is done in correlation with the Salvation Army.

In 2018, United Way hit a record with raising over $33,000 and according to Clay Whitener, executive director of United Way, this year’s grand total was just a little short of last year.

“It was a pretty good year all in all,” said Whitener. “We started our bell ringing season on Black Friday, and our season was seven or eight days shorter than last year.

“So, it’s really neat for us to come so close to our grand total of last year since we didn’t campaign for the same length of time.”

There were 1,000 hours scheduled for this year, and there were people present for 815 of the scheduled hours.

The bell ringing is done in association with the Salvation Army, and one-third of the funds from the campaign go to the Salvation Army.

Whitener explained United Way is thankful to be able to do the bell ringing in partnership with Salvation Army.

“The cool thing is that the Salvation Army has other fundraisers they do, and United Way [and other agencies working with Salvation Army] gets some of that money.”

“Schnucks in Farmington has the system at check-out where you can donate to Salvation Army,” continued Whitener. “You can think of that as staying local since we also contribute from Salvation Army.”

In previous years, United Way has had several bell ringing locations, but the past two years United Way has had a different strategy by only having two bell ringing locations.

United Way in 2018 started having bell ringers at only the Walmart locations in Farmington and Desloge and continued with the two locations in 2019.

Each door at Walmart where people were placed averaged about $40 an hour.

Whitener says that people have already contacted him about their time slots to ring the bells for this year.

“We always want to say thanks for all the help from agencies and individuals,” said Whitener.

“St. Francois County residents came through again, and we raised almost as much money as last year.”

Macey Adams is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3616 or madams@dailyjournalonline.com

