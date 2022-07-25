 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Benefit being held for former Hub’s Pub employee

Hub's Pub and Grill in Bonne Terre on Saturday is hosting a benefit to help former longtime employee Mark Whitley, second from the left. All money raised will be donated to Whitley to help with medical bills and living expenses. 

A local establishment is holding a benefit on Saturday to raise money to help a former employee with day-to-day expenses and medical bills.

The Bonne Terre location of Hub’s Pub and Grill is holding a benefit starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday to help out former employee Mark Whitley. Whitley, who is currently not able to work, had worked at Hub’s Pub the last 10 years, with the business saying if someone has had lunch there in the last 10 years, the lunch has most likely been Whitley’s cooking.

The events kick off on Saturday starting at 7 a.m. with a bake sale lasting until baked goods are sold out, and a yard sale at the same time lasting until noon. Throughout the day, there will also be a silent auction, face painting, 50/50 drawings, and live music with Noah Mesey from 1 to 4 p.m., Brandon Scherffius from 5 to 7 p.m., and the Hunter Hathcoat band from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Hub’s Pub, along with Tempting Traveler, is offering raffle tickets for $25 available at Hub’s Pub. The winner will receive a vacation voucher worth $2,000, and can be used toward any trip with Tempting Traveler.

All money raised will be donated to Whitley to help pay medical bills and living expenses.

The flyer, provided by Hub's Pub, gives details for the event on Saturday. 

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

