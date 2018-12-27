A local little girl had a brain tumor removed and has a long road ahead of her. A fundraiser has been planned to help her family.
Two-year-old Aubrey Matthews, of Park Hills, was diagnosed with brain cancer on Nov. 26. She went in for surgery on the morning of Nov. 28, just two days after the diagnosis.
During the surgery, doctors were able to completely remove the tumor. However, the cancer cells had already spread to her brain stem and traveled to her spine. Aubrey now has to return to the hospital for chemotherapy treatments.
Samantha, Aubrey’s mother, has taken time off from her job at Ashbrook Manor in order to take care of her family. Aubrey’s father, Jon, has also taken time off work. The two have an older daughter as well, and Samantha is currently seven months pregnant. These circumstances have put the family in a very difficult financial situation.
Samantha’s coworkers at Ashbrook Manor have been doing all they can to help the family.
A GoFundMe page called Aubrey Strong was created and has so far raised $1,200 of the targeted $10,000 goal. Jeni Kinney, the woman who organized the GoFundMe page for Aubrey’s family, said, “Please, if you can’t help financially, say a prayer for the family and sweet Aubrey, and share in hopes someone can help them buy a meal or put a little gas in their car to get back and forth. Any little bit helps.”
An Aubrey Strong Facebook page has also been created where the family shares updates on their daughter and what they are expecting in the future.
Samantha’s coworkers felt that they could do more. They held a fundraiser on Dec. 19 to raise money for the family, and they have decided to hold another.
This fundraiser, a Benefit Bingo, will be held on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. It will be at Ashbrook Manor, located at 500 Ashbrook Dr. in Farmington. Admission is $15 for two hours of Bingo. Aubrey Strong shirts will also be sold. All money raised will go directly to the Matthews family.
If you are unable to make it to the fundraising event but still want to help out, shirts are being sold on the Aubrey Strong Facebook page. Donations can also be made on the Aubrey Strong GoFundMe page.
