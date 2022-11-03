 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Benefit for firefighter set for Saturday

Fundraiser for Park Hills firefighter battling cancer set for Saturday at The Bullpen

Firefighters in Park Hills stand together in front of one of their fire trucks for a group photo. Saturday's fundraising at The Bullpen Sports Grill in Leadington is being held to help Park Hills Firefighter Aidan Drew, pictured front and center, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

 Submitted

A day of fundraising is set for Saturday at The Bullpen Sports Grill in Leadington, benefiting an area firefighter diagnosed with cancer.

Park Hills Fire Firefighter Aidan Drew is a childhood cancer survivor who recently learned that his cancer had returned.

To help Drew with medical expenses along his journey to recovery, some area businesses, friends, and volunteers have offered their support by organizing several fundraising benefits.

Saturday's fundraiser, called "Fight with Pocket," will happen at The Bullpen Sports Grill, located at 1500 E. Main Street in Leadington.

The sports bar and grill will donate 10% of Saturday's proceeds from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. to Drew and his family.

Community members can also take part in a silent auction and 50/50 drawing on Saturday during the benefit.

For more information, visit the fundraiser's Facebook Page: "Fight with Pocket Benefit."

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

