Benefit for firefighter set for Saturday

A day of fundraising is set for Saturday at The Bullpen Sports Grill in Leadington, benefiting an area firefighter diagnosed with cancer.

Park Hills Fire Firefighter Aidan Drew is a childhood cancer survivor who recently learned that his cancer had returned.

To help Drew with medical expenses along his journey to recovery, some area businesses, friends, and volunteers have offered their support by organizing several fundraising benefits.

Saturday's fundraiser, called "Fight with Pocket," will happen at The Bullpen Sports Grill, located at 1500 E. Main Street in Leadington.

The sports bar and grill will donate 10% of Saturday's proceeds from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. to Drew and his family.

Community members can also take part in a silent auction and 50/50 drawing on Saturday during the benefit.

For more information, visit the fundraiser's Facebook Page: "Fight with Pocket Benefit."