The Kick it with Keith Cancer Benefit will be held on Saturday for “long-time and beloved” Bismarck resident Keith Colwell to help him in his fight against cancer.
Keith was recently diagnosed with colon cancer, which has now spread to his liver and stomach, and many people have come together to support him and his family.
Keith has been involved in the Bismarck community for a long time, having served on the Bismarck school board, the city’s Board of Aldermen and as an active member of the Bismarck Fire Department. And that just scratches the surface of all he does for the community.
According to his son, Bismarck Fire Chief John Colwell, Keith has been actively involved in the community for a long time and is always there for anyone who needs it.
John added that in past years, when previous employees at the fire department have been in a bind when it came to medical matters, his father would organize benefits for them.
Crystal Gormley, member of the women’s auxiliary board and a dear friend to Keith, has played a big part in organizing the benefit.
The benefit begins at 2 p.m. at the Bismarck High School/Junior High gym with a 50/50 raffle, a gun raffle and a silent auction. The chance to enter into the raffles and auction lasts until 6 p.m. with the drawing tentatively taking place at 7 p.m.
There will also be a pulled pork dinner for $8 which will be sold from 2 to 6 p.m. and is provided by Don’s Sweet Meat BBQ and Catering.
There will also be live music throughout the benefit, which is provided by Nashville Artist Donavon Lee Carpenter.
Beginning at 6:30 and lasting until 8 p.m., there will be a trivia night. The cost for a table is $100 which holds six to 10 people. There is no registration required.
All proceeds from and donations to the benefit will go toward medical expenses for the Colwell family in order for Keith to receive treatment.
“If there is something that needs done, he is always doing it, and before he became ill he was responding to almost every call that came into the fire department,” said Gormley.
“If there is anything that anyone needs, he is always there for them, and we want to be there for him,” said Gormley.
John thanks all the local businesses and community members who have donated items for the silent auction and who have played a part in putting the benefit together.
More information about the event can be found on the event’s Facebook page.
