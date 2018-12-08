A benefit will be held Saturday to help raise money for the purchase of a new K9 patrol car for the Desloge Police Department. The event was originally scheduled last month, but had to be rescheduled due to unforeseen circumstances.
Desloge Police Chief James Bullock said the event will be held at the Desloge VFW at 399 West Oak St. in Desloge and will start at 5 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.
“There will be a silent auction and dinner will be available,” Bullock said. “They will serve ‘Terrible Taters’ for $8, which is a baked potato loaded with pulled pork, butter and barbecue sauce or whatever other fixings you want.”
Bullock added Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance and they will be available for pictures. He said the event will be hosted by Desloge C-Barn and Marler's Towing.
“Our K9 handler Officer Brad Judge will also be involved with it,” Bullock said. “The fundraiser will help to purchase a new patrol vehicle and equipment for the K9.”
Bullock said the K9 vehicle was totaled and the insurance didn’t pay near enough to purchase a new car, so they have to raise money to help with getting a new one.
“There were also no arrangements made in the budget to purchase a new car, since it happened after the budget was set,” Bullock said. “So there were no plans to buy a new vehicle in this year’s budget and for us to come up with enough money for a K9 vehicle we have to have a fundraiser.”
Bullock said they are going to try to raise enough money to buy an former highway patrol vehicle that they will make into a new K9 vehicle. He added the vehicle itself will cost them between $16-18,000 and they plan to use the insurance money from the prior K9 car and a patrol car that caught fire and was totaled.
“The other officer, whose car caught fire, will have to share a patrol car with another officer until next budget year,” Bullock said. “We will budget for another car at that time, but in the meantime, we are still going to be short on the K9 car.”
“We are just doing the silent auction and selling Terrible Tater dinners now,” Desloge C-Barn Manager Missy Burnia said. “We will have a 50/50 raffle and Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be there doing pictures. They can bring their own cameras if they would like to come and take pictures with Santa.”
“We have quite a few items for the silent auction, there has been liquor donated, a drill from Belgrade State Bank, a bike donated from the Desloge Elks Lodge, we have a lantern from the Flower Cottage and Midwest Sports donated a motorcycle cover and a few other small items,” Burnia said. “We have gift certificates and so much more.”
