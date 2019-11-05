{{featured_button_text}}
Bequette achieves Star Service for October

Bequette

Parkland Health Center recently announced that Dawn Bequette, RN, BSN, has been selected as the ICARE Star Service Team Member for October 2019.

This is the second time Bequette has been honored with this award. The first award was in September 2013. 

Bequette is a surgical nurse at Parkland Health Center and has worked at Parkland for 30 years. She started as a patient care tech and worked in various positions while attending nursing school and caring for her family. After earning her RN degree, she began working on the medical surgical floor, and has worked in the surgery department since 2014, subsequently earning her bachelor of science degree in nursing. All three of her children have followed Bequette's medical career path; one is a registered nurse (RN) at Parkland, one is a licensed practical nurse (LPN) at Parkland and will soon graduate with his RN degree, and the third is in pharmacy school. In addition, Bequette's husband works at Parkland in the maintenance department.

Excerpts from her nomination read, “Dawn always greets everyone with a smile and is always helpful in any situation. She goes above and beyond to handle things in a positive and professional manner. She is the first one to offer assistance when anyone needs help. Recently Dawn has been asked to take on new responsibilities and has handled these new tasks with poise and ease. We all feel blessed to have Dawn on our team.”

When asked what she likes about her job, Bequette replied, “I like the patients; I like the teamwork back in the OR. Everybody comes together to take care of the patient.”

When her department colleagues told her that she had been selected for the award, Bequette humbly replied, “Thank you, guys,” then added, “I’m just doing my job.”

ICARE is Parkland’s patient experience service initiative and the acronym stands for the following values; Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect and Excellence.

Parkland Health Center is part of BJC HealthCare, which also includes St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the teaching hospitals for Washington University School of Medicine. For additional information about Parkland Health Center, please call (573) 756-6451 or the physician finder service at (573) 431-3338 or visit www.parklandhealthcenter.org.

