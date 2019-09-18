In Nakuru, Kenya, a city of more than a million people — where many of the people are homeless and living on an average monthly income of 70 U.S. dollars — Charles Berrey began a new life.
In November of 2017, Reverend Daniel Ndungu from Kenya came to House of Praise Church of God in Desloge and made an impact on the young man's life.
“When he came to my church I felt like God wanted me to ask him if it was OK for me to go to Kenya," he said.
Berrey, a 2011 North County graduate, moved to Nakuru to do missions work in November 2018.
Shortly after arriving in Nakuru, Berrey met Peninah, Ndungu’s eldest daughter, and, according to Berrey, they fell in love as soon as they met.
“I know it is cheesy, but that is the way it happened,” Berrey said.
They married on March 9 and since the third week of March when Berrey returned to America, the couple has been separated due to immigration issues they are facing in concerns of Peninah coming to America.
When asked what it felt like to be separated from his wife, Berrey said, “It is really lonely. I spent the better part of my life in Kenya seeing Peninah every morning and wishing her a good night. When we got married I had a peace because I was with the one I love, but now that I am here being separated from her, I don’t have peace at all.”
It is Berrey's intention to return to Kenya either this month or next month to see his wife. However, it will not be longer than three months at one time due to visa restriction issues in Kenya.
Nakuru is one of the largest cities in Kenya and more than 80% of the population is unemployed.
“I did not have any plan to get married, establish a new life or anything like that," he said. "I was just trying to do what God told me to.”
They plan to live in Kenya together and work at Ndungu’s church. Currently, they are trying to be together again and are wanting to work with an immigration lawyer to help them navigate their situation.
“The process and the financial needs [for the couple] are burdensome," said Barbara Lindell, Berrey’s mother.
His church, House of Praise Church of God, will be hosting a fundraiser to help raise money for the couple in hopes of helping their situation.
The fundraiser will be held Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. at House of Praise to help cover the financial need of $5,000 for the lawyer. In addition to food, there will be a video that highlights the Berreys' wedding and their time together.
Berrey and his mother are inviting the public to this event and asking that people would consider donating. In closing Berrey said, “Even if you are not able to come, please keep our situation in your prayers.”
