Farmington Christian Church recently called Rev. Alan Berry as pastor.

Berry has pastored East Bonne Terre Baptist Church, Meadow Heights Church in Fredericktown, Red Star Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau and the Bridge Community Church in Leadington. 

Berry is a graduate of Missouri Baptist University in St. Louis, Southwest Baptist University and Midwestern Theological Seminary. He also taught school at Farmington Middle School for 23 years and currently works with Preferred Hospice as a chaplain. He is an adjunct professor at Missouri Baptist University and Central Methodist University.

He is married to Marilyn Berry. They have five children. 

The church is located at 201 West Columbia Street. Services include Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.

