Why are food labels important? They are important because you can learn more about the calorie count and the nutritional value of the foods you eat. This is a crucial tool in building a heart-healthy diet.

The Nutrition Facts information is always displayed in the same orderly fashion and helps you understand how much of certain nutrients — especially the ones you need to limit — are contained in the product per serving.

What isn’t always so clear is the ingredients listed on foods or drinks. Have you ever wondered… What do all those huge words mean? Can you always tell when something has a lot of sugar? How about sodium and trans fats? It may be hard to identify ingredients that you want to reduce in your diet to keep it heart-healthy, such as saturated and trans fats, sodium, added sugars and cholesterol.

Here are some tips to remember when purchasing your food and, remember, it is always best to shop the perimeter of the grocery store. The inside isles are full of processed and high-sodium foods. It’s on the perimeter that you will find fresh, whole foods.

Tips for reading labels:

1. Ingredients are listed in order of quantity, but that doesn’t always tell the whole story. For example, if a jar of salsa lists tomatoes first, you know there are more tomatoes in the product than anything else.

2. Some ingredients go by different names (sodium, added sugars, and saturated and trans fats) – which in excess can damage your heart health and increase your risk of heart disease and stroke — it can be difficult to tell just how much is in there. If you see sugar listed as the fourth ingredient in a product you might think it’s not so bad. But sugar can also be listed as corn syrup, high-fructose corn syrup, agave nectar, barley malt syrup or dehydrated cane juice, to name just a few.

Sodium also has several names. There’s salt, sodium benzoate, disodium or monosodium glutamate (MSG). This is important to know, because too much sodium can raise blood pressure, increasing risk for heart disease and stroke. The American Heart Association recommends no more than 1,500 milligrams of sodium a day, but the average American consumes twice that much.

So what is the trickiest one of all? Trans-fat. Some of the different names may be partially hydrogenated oil and hydrogenated oil. Trans fat can elevate your risk of developing heart disease and stroke. These fats raise your bad cholesterol (LDL) and decrease your good cholesterol (HDL). Trans fat should be avoided altogether.

3. When looking at ingredients you should choose foods with five or fewer ingredients to make healthier choices.

Here’s to your health.