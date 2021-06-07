Bicentennial Quilt to be featured at Caledonia show

The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt is coming to Caledonia next weekend.
It will be featured at the Caledonia Quilt Show, which will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 12, at Valley High School in the gymnasium.
“All the counties across the state of Missouri submitted quilt blocks and then they made a beautiful quilt and it's circulating in all the communities throughout the year for the Bicentennial,” said Nina Gilliam, who is coordinating the quilt show and is the owner of Caledonia’s Old Village Mercantile.
Each county is represented in one of the quilt blocks. The block for Washington County features the shape of the county and highlights that the county is the home of the oldest Methodist church and Tyro Masonic Lodge west of the Mississippi.
“The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt showcases the unique characteristics of Missouri culture and style,” according to the Missouri Bicentennial website, which is maintained by the State Historical Society.
The Washington County block was made by Sandra Sutton, according to Gilliam. The Bicentennial site lists the block as created by Sutton and Gilliam for the Washington County Chamber of Commerce. Gilliam said she was just in charge of submitting it.
The Women’s Suffrage Quilt, which was made by the Farmington Threads of Friendship Quilt Guild, will also be featured. It was made to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote.
“It has been appraised for $20,000,” Gilliam said. “It's really just a beautiful, beautiful quilt.”
She said guilds from all over the area are helping with the show.
“We're just really excited about how it's all coming together and how everybody is working together so well to bring it about,” she added.
Admission to the show is $5 and the proceeds will go towards restoring the Caledonia Barn, which is used as a venue for weddings and other events.
“We need heating and cooling and insulation, so we're trying to raise money for that,” she said. “It’s a much-used barn, so it needs to be upgraded.”
There will also be hundreds of other quilts on display, divided into categories, including applique, pieced, machine quilted, wall, vintage before 1950, and embroidery.
“I like to call it painting on fabric because they're just so beautiful,” Gilliam said.
All the quilts will be judged and there will be prizes for the winner. Thanks to Belgrade State Bank and Unico Bank, the Best in Show and Viewers Choice will receive $300 each. First-place winners will each get a Quilt Kit from Midwest Textiles in Potosi. The awards ceremony will be at 3:30 p.m.
Hallye Bone will be on hand to appraise quilts.
Caledonia barn quilt creator John Smith will also be at the show and one of his barn quilts will be raffled off.
There will also be demonstrations, food trucks, and activities for kids, who will be able to make a nine-patch quilt with fabric and glue sticks.
There will also be a Car Cruise on Main Street from noon-5 p.m.
The deadline for submitting quilts has been extended to June 11. Instructions for submitting a quilt can be found on the Caledonia Quilt Show Facebook event page or by calling 573-779-3907.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.