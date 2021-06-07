Bicentennial Quilt to be featured at Caledonia show

“It has been appraised for $20,000,” Gilliam said. “It's really just a beautiful, beautiful quilt.”

She said guilds from all over the area are helping with the show.

“We're just really excited about how it's all coming together and how everybody is working together so well to bring it about,” she added.

Admission to the show is $5 and the proceeds will go towards restoring the Caledonia Barn, which is used as a venue for weddings and other events.

“We need heating and cooling and insulation, so we're trying to raise money for that,” she said. “It’s a much-used barn, so it needs to be upgraded.”

There will also be hundreds of other quilts on display, divided into categories, including applique, pieced, machine quilted, wall, vintage before 1950, and embroidery.

“I like to call it painting on fabric because they're just so beautiful,” Gilliam said.

All the quilts will be judged and there will be prizes for the winner. Thanks to Belgrade State Bank and Unico Bank, the Best in Show and Viewers Choice will receive $300 each. First-place winners will each get a Quilt Kit from Midwest Textiles in Potosi. The awards ceremony will be at 3:30 p.m.