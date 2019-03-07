Try 3 months for $3

After a vote by the St. Francois County Commission, a new elevator is going to be installed to replace the one currently in place at the St. Francois County Courthouse.

The winning bid was submitted by Advanced Elevator for a total cost of $79,191, including installation.

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher explained the issues involved with replacing the elevator and attempting to come up with a work schedule that will allow the courts to continue meeting in session.

“This is going to be a long (process),” he said. “It’s going to take weeks of preparation and planning — then weeks of purchasing parts, and then three to four weeks of actual shutdown.”

Discussing what the replacement process will be, based on the court schedules, Gallaher said, “There’s a time in late summer when the courts slow down and go their vacation routes. We’ll try to time it to that, so that we minimize our elevator service problems to the upper floors of the courthouse.”

The idea of replacing the courthouse elevator originally came up in the county commission’s Feb. 5 meeting when Gallaher informed  that an elevator upgrade was needed due to age and the difficulty in obtaining replacement parts last year when a lightning stike took out a control panel and it took a month to get a replacement.

Gallaher’s biggest concern, however, is the loss of ADA accessibility to the courthouse when the elevator isn’t working.

Enacted in 1990, the ADA prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities. Title III of the ADA specifically prohibits discrimination by private entities that operate as places of public accommodation, and all newly-constructed or altered places of public accommodation and commercial facilities must comply with the ADA.

At the recent commission meeting a member of the audience raised a question about the time frame expected to replace the elevator.

“As part of the contract, is there any sort of penalties to not getting the job done on time?” she asked.

Gallaher replied, “We told them that time is critical, we are working on that. We don’t have that in writing yet.”

He explained that alternate plans for ADA compliance simply would not meet specifications.

“I’ve looked at putting stair lifts in there for ADA compliance,” Gallaher said. “We can’t do it. The minimum width on stair lifts violates the free space. The stairways are just not wide enough for a stair lift and free space.”

Kevin Engler brought up the plan of using alternate locations for court hearings during the elevator replacement.

Sheriff Dan Bullock offered that the county jail has a large meeting room at the jail that could be used for court proceedings, if necessary.

