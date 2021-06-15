Big BAM rolls through Farmington Thursday

Winding trails with breathtaking views, rugged terrain with wildlife and nature’s abundant beauty. There are plenty of things to experience in the Show Me State from behind the handlebars of a bicycle.
Danita Allen Wood, editorial director of Missouri Life magazine, has always enjoyed cycling the Katy Trail, which is only about six miles from her and husband Greg’s farm.
The couple first went on a few group rides over holiday weekends. They have since bicycled individually, together, for social events and for fitness activities.
“One of my favorite things to do is get together with friends and catch up while cycling,” said Wood. “It’s like a two-fer – fitness and friend time – all at the same time.”
Now, Wood is riding in the Big BAM (Bicycle Across Missouri) event taking place this week.
The annual event was started by Missouri Life magazine in 2015.
“We ride through charming small towns, full of friendly people, and beautiful countryside,” said Wood. “We go slow enough on bikes to appreciate the picturesque farms, shady woodlands and pastoral countryside, especially the shady woodlands.”
She recalled a time on a hot day when she and a few bikers rested peacefully under cedar trees.
“Of all the traveling I’ve done,” she said, “I find bicycling the most interesting way to tour.”
For the first Big BAM event, from Rock Port to Canton, a flood prevented the cyclists from riding into Canton on the last day. Instead, the riders arrived by school bus.
“The very first year in North Missouri presented us with wicked hills,” said Wood. “We felt like we were climbing, climbing, climbing and we’d get to the top of a hill and see five more even higher.”
She said, “We’d laugh and just keep pedaling.”
During the second year, from St. Joseph to Hannibal, Wood overheated and took herself out of the event. The third year, from Weston to Louisiana, she stayed with Greg when he became sick. The fourth year, from Joplin to Eureka, happened shortly after Wood had foot surgery and could only ride a short distance each day. The fifth year was a loop ride beginning and ending in Columbia. Wood rode 60 miles on the first day and chose to SAG or do shorter days after that.
This year’s six-day event including Sunday’s pre-ride ends on Friday. Riders began the trek throughout Southeast Missouri in Poplar Bluff and conclude Friday in Ste. Genevieve.
Wood has been anticipating this year’s first Big BAM ride through Southeast Missouri.
“I’m particularly looking forward to this year, our first time in Southeast Missouri, where French, German and Scots-Irish culture and legacies collide with the best parts of a Southern sensibility,” she said.
Wood is particularly looking forward to visiting the oldest building in Missouri, Ste. Genevieve’s Louis Bolduc house. Overnight towns include Sikeston, Cape Girardeau, Perryville, Farmington and Ste. Genevieve.
When the day’s biking is done, Wood enjoys having a beverage with new friends and exploring new towns and restaurants.
The people are Wood’s favorite part of the experience.
“The most special memory is of so many people, both cyclists and townspeople,” she said. “You cannot pull to the side of the road for water without absolutely every bike passing you asking if you’re OK.”
She said she’s made new friends on this ride that she looks forward to every year.
“It is kind of like a reunion,” said Wood. “I remember too one family with a house in a rural area that had three of the cutest little girls running a lemonade stand under a tent.”
She said every biker stopped and bought something from the girls and rested in the shade for a few minutes.
Another memorable part of the Big BAM experience is when people display or hold up encouraging signs along the way to let riders who they’re almost at their day’s destination.
When riders roll into Farmington on Thursday, they will camp at Engler Park where a beer tent and food vendors will be open from 2-9 p.m. A shuttle to downtown will run from 2-9 p.m. as well. A concert is set for 6-8:30 p.m. in Engler Park.
Big BAM is a fully supported ride. Participants are provided with coffee in the mornings and plenty of water, sports drinks and snacks along the route. The SAG (support and gear) wagon carries weary riders, luggage and gear, and means to shower at camp in the evenings.
Riders can still join the group. Visit BigBAMride.com for information.
“People can come and join us even for one day,” said Wood. “Riders are always welcome. We also love visiting with people and welcome them to come out and share our shade tent and music, wherever it’s planned.”
Upcoming Big BAM rides include Missouri Double Cross on Aug. 28-Sept. 8 and Big BAM on the Katy, Oct. 10-15.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal