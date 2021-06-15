Big BAM rolls through Farmington Thursday

“I’m particularly looking forward to this year, our first time in Southeast Missouri, where French, German and Scots-Irish culture and legacies collide with the best parts of a Southern sensibility,” she said.

Wood is particularly looking forward to visiting the oldest building in Missouri, Ste. Genevieve’s Louis Bolduc house. Overnight towns include Sikeston, Cape Girardeau, Perryville, Farmington and Ste. Genevieve.

When the day’s biking is done, Wood enjoys having a beverage with new friends and exploring new towns and restaurants.

The people are Wood’s favorite part of the experience.

“The most special memory is of so many people, both cyclists and townspeople,” she said. “You cannot pull to the side of the road for water without absolutely every bike passing you asking if you’re OK.”

She said she’s made new friends on this ride that she looks forward to every year.

“It is kind of like a reunion,” said Wood. “I remember too one family with a house in a rural area that had three of the cutest little girls running a lemonade stand under a tent.”

She said every biker stopped and bought something from the girls and rested in the shade for a few minutes.