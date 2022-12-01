Big River/Bonne Terre and Desloge fire department engage in friendly battle for donations

The Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department and Desloge Fire Department are engaging in a friendly competition this holiday season to see which department can collect the most donations now through New Year’s Eve.

Desloge Fire Chief Jared Meador said one of the captains came up with the idea and asked Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Chief Dave Pratte about a competition.

Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department is accepting donations for Shared Blessing while Desloge is accepting donations for the AuBuchon Family Foundation.

Shared Blessings is a faith-based ministry established to provide temporary shelter for homeless men, women, and families in St. Francois County. The goal of Shared Blessings is to assist people who are ready and willing to help themselves get back on track. While connecting people with local agencies helping with employment, medical care, mentoring, housing and more, the shelter also provides daily care items.

The AuBuchon Family Foundation’s goal is to bridge the funding gap and provide life-saving equipment and monetary assistance to rural fire departments throughout Southeast Missouri. Founded right before COVID started by Reggie AuBuchon, founder of Bryant Restoration, the foundation has helped Park Hills Fire Department, Bismarck Fire Department, and Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department.

“I just figured we’d give back to them because of all they give to the volunteer fire service,” said Meador.

The department raising the least amount of donations will have all officers sprayed by a fire truck.

The Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Station is located at 200 North Allen Street, next to city hall. The truck is located in the grass strip in front of the building.

This is the department’s second year gathering donations for an organization in the area. Last year, the Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department took donations for the local women’s shelter.

The Big River/Bonne Terre decorated truck is either a late 1940s or early 1950s Chevy flatbed according to Pratte’s guesses. The truck belongs to a brother of one of the department members, and is decorated with Christmas lights, presents, wreaths, stockings, and of course a Christmas tree. The donation box is located at the back of the truck.

Santa will be available at the Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department on Dec. 17 starting at 4 p.m.

Desloge Fire Department is located at 501 West Oak Street. The truck is located just outside of the department’s building.

The Desloge Fire Department has an older-model fire truck in front of the department. The truck is decorated with lights and also has a wreath on the front, a small Christmas tree in the back, bows on the tires, and the donation box located at the back of the truck.

Santa will be at the Desloge Fire Department with date and time to be determined.