The 26th annual Parkland Toy Run returns on Saturday. 

The Parkland Toy Run is held each year with the goal of collecting toys for local families in need in order to help give those children a decent Christmas as part of St. Francois County Community Partnership's (SFCCP) Season of Hope program.

The Parkland Cycle Servants, a chapter of the Christian Motorcycle Association (CMA) will be leading the toy run through the area this year and at the front of the pack will be Santa on a cycle.

Chapter President Jeff Thomas said that the toy run generally has more than a hundred bikers participate.

Qdoba, in front of Farmington Walmart, will serve as the staging area where toy run participants will meet up at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Thomas said that anyone is welcome to join the toy run and people don’t have to ride motorcycles to participate. He explained that all vehicles are welcome and no one will be turned away.

The run will begin at 12:30 p.m. when participants will exit Farmington and parade up U.S. 67 toward Highway 32. The planned route will take riders through Park Hills and into Desloge.

From Desloge, the riders will get back onto U.S. 67 and head toward Bonne Terre.

After turning around in Bonne Terre, the caravan of riders will head back to Desloge and end the parade at the Desloge VFW Post, located at 399 W. Oak St, where a chili dinner will be served.

The Parkland Cycle Servants will also be collecting canned goods during the event. Thomas said that people wanting to participate should just show up with an unwrapped gift and a can good donation either at the staging area in the morning or at the VFW Post in the afternoon.

The chapter president said that the toy and food drives will take place at the VFW Post, beginning at approximately 1:30 p.m., but he added that donations will also be accepted before the ride begins, while in front of Qdoba.

Thomas went on to say that the ride is a great experience and a great way to help out community children in need.

“We've always had a really wonderful time,” said Thomas. “With the weather — being that it's probably going to be dry — I'm hoping that we'll have a great turnout.”

About Season of Hope

Last year 1,554 children in St. Francois County were given a much brighter season because of the donations and efforts to Season of Hope. This year, the toy donation deadline is Dec. 9.

Social workers and teachers and agencies identify and then refer children in need of help. Referrals are based on income guidelines and/or knowledge of special circumstances that exist within the family. Parents complete a list of their child’s needs and wishes.

Community members may help in several ways:

• By donating new clothing/toys or shopping cards for teen clothing,

• By sponsorship (taking a wish list and shopping directly for that child/family),

• By donating cash to be used in shopping for a child/family,

• By making a cash donation in honor of or as a memorial for someone.

For more information about Season of Hope 2019, visit www.sfccp.org or call 573-431-3173.

