State Rep. Chris Dinkins, (R-Annapolis) and Sen. Gary Romine (R-Farmington) hope to provide a new source of funding for schools and roads in their district.
Both legislators recently filed legislation that would distribute funds generated from mining royalties on Missouri’s federal land to counties where the royalties were accrued.
Missouri has a large mining industry which includes mining commodities like zinc, copper, barium, iron and lead among many others. Dinkins and Romine said their bills could generate as much as $5 million in revenues for Missouri counties.
“This is a common sense change that will ensure money that is generated by the land and the mining activity that occurs in our area comes back to us and benefits the people who live and work here. Sen. Romine and I will work together this session to get this change across the finish line and into law so we can provide a new source of revenue for our schools, our roads, and our other vital local services like public safety,” said Dinkins,
Romine is sponsoring the Senate version of the bill and as he explained, “The primary purpose of the bill is to ensure there is a clear, fair and equitable way of dispersing mining royalties that apply to the counties which are affected.
“It’s time we take a look at how these royalties are dispersed," he said.
The bills filed would require that all money from mining royalties on federal land located in Missouri that is disbursed to the Office of Administration from the Office of Natural Resources Revenue within the U.S. Department of the Interior be distributed on a proportional basis to each county in the state where the royalties are accrued.
Fifty percent of the funds would be distributed to public schools in the county and 25 percent of the dollars would go to maintenance of roads and bridges in the county. The final 25 percent will go toward a county’s public safety.
Dinkins’ bill now awaits assignment to committee for further discussion.
