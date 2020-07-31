Bird-hunting digest available from MDC

Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) new Migratory Bird and Waterfowl Hunting Digest for the 2020-2021 hunting season is now available where permits are sold and online. Learn more about waterfowl hunting in Missouri and view the hunting digest online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/waterfowl.