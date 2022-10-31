Bismarck airport seeing new life

There’s a bit of new life being breathed into the Bismarck Memorial Airport, thanks to one local man with a love for aviation.

Justin Kitchell of Crosswind Aviation Services grew up in the Bismarck area. He attended the Bismarck school district and graduated in 2003. Now, his kids attend Bismarck, and his wife works for the district in the food department.

Kitchell is the current airport manager, and has a lease from the city of Bismarck for five years.

“I’ve always wanted to fly; I had an uncle who flew,” Kitchell said. “I had a gentleman I worked with years and years ago, back probably 2006, 2007 or so. And before he passed, I got to fly with him a little bit, so it kind of sparked passion a little bit.”

Kitchell said growing up, it was not uncommon to see planes coming and going to the airport. A few years later, Kitchell started flight training and his love of aviation just grew from there.

There had been previous talk about shutting the airport down due to it not being used as much.

Kitchell said there was some use, as some locals keep airplanes at the hangars and about two or three people were just trying to keep the airport afloat by doing some basic maintenance, for which he said he is thankful. Now Kitchell has taken over the upkeep.

“Well, first off, I’m a pilot so I would like to have and keep an airport within five and a half miles from my house,” Kitchell said with a laugh before continuing. “Number two is, you know, I grew up here, I like to kind of give back. This is not a money venture for me, by no means, this is, like, whatever rent and stuff I get off this, off the airplanes that are here and the usage and everything, we’re going to put right back into the airport to just make it better.”

There are five hangars at the airport currently, but a few of the hangars are able to store two planes while one is a personal hangar used by someone who keeps an aircraft at the airport.

The building, which will eventually become his office, needs work. He said events are not out of the question in the future.

“After this year, probably toward the spring, we’re going to start with some fly-ins, some barbecues. I’d like to try to get ahold of the guys who do the balloon glows, where they’ll bring their hot air balloons and maybe even do rides.”

Bismarck Memorial Airport has had some historic moments, including the famed flight of Elm Farm Ollie, known locally as Nellie Jay, which was the first cow to fly in an airplane.

“So in 1930, flight by a cow on an airplane took place as part of the St. Louis Air Exposition. A Guernsey named Elm Farm Ollie made a 72-mile flight from Bismarck, Missouri, to St. Louis,” explained Kitchell. “Elsworth W. Bunce of Milwaukee became the first man to milk a cow in flight. The milk was sealed in paper containers and dropped by parachute.”

For more information about the airport, visit Facebook at Bismarck Memorial Airport-H57.

