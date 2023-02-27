During the recent Bismarck Board of Aldermen meeting, members reviewed five ordinances and approved four, tabling the fifth. Aldermen also recognized State Champion Jaxson Grounds, heard an update on the four-way building, and discussed moving the date and time of the meetings.

One ordinance amended a section pertaining to the annual rate of license tax or occupational tax. Under the new ordinance, the annual rate of license tax or occupational tax mentioned will be $25 for all businesses unless otherwise specified.

The specified businesses include bank and trust companies, which will pay $100, building and loan or savings and loan associations and associations having gross assets in excess of $1 million will have taxes of $100, circuses will have to pay a license tax of $40 for the first 24 hours of operations and $20 for each following day. Pawnbrokers will be required to pay $50. Last, street fairs and carnivals are required to pay $150 per day.

The second ordinance approved by the board added a subsection charging a $10 fence permit fee. The new subsection reads, a $10 fee will be required along with any application for a fence-building permit.

Bismarck Mayor Seth Radford told the board the $10 fee helps compensate the city for the money it pays to the billing administrator.

The third ordinance approved in the meeting designates a building permit fee of $25. The ordinance reads, the city requires a building permit for a new dwelling or a major remodel of an existing dwelling to ensure all plans and construction comply with the city’s code and ordinances.

The first section of the ordinance reads that the city code is amended to add a $15 Building Permit Application Free, which is to be submitted with any application for building a new dwelling or for a major remodeling of an existing dwelling.

The final ordinance approved at the meeting regarded amending a section revising the definition of “lead-free.” It now defines “lead free” with respect to pipes and pipe fittings containing not more than .25% lead. With this revision, the city is compliant with federal requirements instituted by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Also during the meeting, Radford recognized Elks Hoop Shoot State Champion Jaxson Grounds.

“The city of Bismarck would like to thank you for the good representation, you have shown good sportsmanship,” said Radford while presenting a plaque to Grounds.

The board heard an update on deteriorating buildings at the four-way intersection in town. As of the time of the meeting, Radford said, at least 14 registered letters had been sent to all the heirs of whom the city knows to tell them the buildings are in violation of the city building codes.

According to Radford, the city has spent nearly $4,000 when it comes to the buildings.

The letters request that action be taken, according to Radford, and then the matter will be taken to the Building Commission. After the issues are brought to the commission, Radford said, they can start imposing violations of standards. These meetings will be open to the public.

“That’s where we’re at right now. The board has been very actively working on this. We’re pushing things forward,” Radford said.

Also discussed was moving the day and time of the meeting. Radford mentioned moving the dates of the meeting to the third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. He said he would suggest Tuesday to allow more time to college the city's financial summaries. This would also allow the aldermen to get their packets on a Thursday and review them over the weekend.

The board tabled the discussion until the March meeting since the action would require that an ordinance be prepared.