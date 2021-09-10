Bismarck all-class reunion on Saturday

Graduates of Bismarck High School will gather to reminisce this weekend. The all-class reunion is Saturday from 2-6 p.m. in the high school gym.

“We have the all-school reunion every two years,” said Jerry Freeman, class of ’67 and member of the reunion committee. “It's a really neat event.”

The program will start at 3:30 p.m. but the doors open at 2 p.m. and stay open until 6 p.m. for alumni to enjoy refreshments and catch up with classmates.

State Senator Elaine Freeman Gannon, class of ’71, will be inducted into the Bismarck Hall of Fame.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gannon was an educator for 32 years, then served in the Missouri House of Representatives for District 115 from 2012 to 2020. She was elected to the Missouri Senate for District 3 in 2020.

“It was pretty exciting when I heard that and she's very deserving,” said Freeman, who is Gannon’s brother. “She's had an outstanding career: her education career, plus being a (state) representative and now a (state) senator. She’s very much committed to community-wide projects and food pantries. It's a remarkable career that Elaine has had.”

Gannon and Freeman come from a family of 11 kids, who all went to Bismarck schools.