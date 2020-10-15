 Skip to main content
Bismarck, Arcadia Valley report COVID-19 cases
Bismarck, Arcadia Valley report COVID-19 cases

113 new COVID-19 cases in SFC
CDC

Two area schools have announced new cases of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the Bismarck School District reported that a staff member at the high school had tested positive for the virus.

Parents of students who are identified to be close contacts will be contacted by the district and the St. Francois County Health Center and instructed to quarantine.

On Thursday, the Arcadia Valley School District reported that a student in fifth grade has tested positive. They were last on campus on Tuesday.

"We are coordinating our efforts with the Iron County Health Department to promptly identify and monitor individuals who have had recent close contact with the COVID-19 positive individual to prevent further spread," the district said. "All individuals who have been deemed close contacts by the Iron County Health Department will be contacted by them."

The state is tracking COVID cases in school districts at https://showmestrong.mo.gov/public-health-school-districts/.

Area counties

The Madison County Health Department reported six new cases on Thursday. The county now has 475 total cases and 73 active cases.

The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported the following public exposure: Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center, Oct. 8, 6-7:30 p.m., monitor for symptoms through Oct. 22.

The Iron County Health Department reported seven new cases. There are now 26 active cases and 169 total cases.

