Bismarck, Arcadia Valley report COVID-19 cases

Two area schools have announced new cases of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the Bismarck School District reported that a staff member at the high school had tested positive for the virus.

Parents of students who are identified to be close contacts will be contacted by the district and the St. Francois County Health Center and instructed to quarantine.

On Thursday, the Arcadia Valley School District reported that a student in fifth grade has tested positive. They were last on campus on Tuesday.

"We are coordinating our efforts with the Iron County Health Department to promptly identify and monitor individuals who have had recent close contact with the COVID-19 positive individual to prevent further spread," the district said. "All individuals who have been deemed close contacts by the Iron County Health Department will be contacted by them."

The state is tracking COVID cases in school districts at https://showmestrong.mo.gov/public-health-school-districts/.

Area counties