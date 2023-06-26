At the Bismarck Board of Education meeting recently, elementary teacher Josie Swaringim was honored for her outstanding creativity and unwavering dedication to her students. In addition, the Special Education Department unveiled new initiatives aimed at enhancing the learning experience for their students, and staff pay across the district was discussed.

Principal Katie Martinez praised Swaringim, stating, "She's been a tremendous asset not only to our students but also to our staff. The children love her creative approach to teaching, and she always steps up when something is needed."

Principal Martinez highlighted Swaringim's notable "reading rewards" program, which incentivized reading success with field trips personally organized by Swaringim.

During the meeting, the Board of Education also presented the Special Education Department's new program aimed at streamlining and improving the educational experience for special education students. As part of the initiative, the department is investing in simplified planners, enabling students to navigate their daily tasks more effectively.

The Special Education Department also intends to enhance their understanding of special education students through a comprehensive book study. The selected book, "What Happened to You?" by Oprah Winfrey, aims to provide educators with insights into trauma and mental disorders, empowering them to better support their students.

In addition to educational advancements, the Board of Education discussed staff pay within the district. The proposal involved raising salaries across the board to remain competitive with neighboring schools. Particularly, attention was given to the need for increased pay for bus drivers due to a shortage not only within the county but statewide. The conversation also addressed equalizing the pay of lunch staff with that of the custodial staff. Salary raises for teachers were also discussed, with a pay raise being likely in the future.

The school board meeting concluded with a unanimous decision not to convene in July, as the district is currently on summer break.

For more information about the recent developments in the Bismarck School District, contact the central office at 573-734-6111.