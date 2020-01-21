Bismarck Board of Alderman

The Bismarck Board of Aldermen met in regular session Thursday night at the Bismarck Train Depot.
During new business, the aldermen passed Ordinance 20-001 which authorized the appointment of a city attorney and city prosecutor.
The ordinance replaces a previous ordinance and allows the mayor to appoint the city attorney and city prosecutor with the advice and consent of the board of alderman at the July 2020 meeting.
The term of office for each position will be for two years. The mayor may also appoint an interim city prosecutor until the July 2020 Board of Alderman meeting.
In other business, aldermen approved the even trade with Tate Farms of a 2005 Kubota tractor with seized engine for a functional 2000 Ford tractor.
The board of aldermen also approved the internal loan of $20,000 from the water upkeep account to the general account to pay for invoices for an audit and attorney fees. The fund will be repaid with revenue from property taxes received in early 2020.
