The high temperatures and the scorching sun were no match for the patriotism of area residents who came out to celebrate the nation’s independence at the annual Freedom Fest in Bismarck.
The event had begun the evening before with live music, kids activities, vendors, and barbecue. Things were really kicked into gear Thursday for the all-day event which played host to several activities, contests and events.
The day began with a parade through town in which several groups, organizations, businesses, and individuals participated. There were floats featuring the Bismarck High School seniors, the VFW auxiliary, churches, and other groups.
Several others marched and cruised through town throwing out candy to the many children and adults who lined the streets to witness the event. People rode horses, the Shriners rode their signature skeeters, and others showed off their classic tractors and vehicles as they made their way through the parade route. Fire trucks and emergency vehicles also came through sounding sirens and waving to spectators.
The parade traveled down Veterans Drive and made a left onto East Main Street travelling toward Bismarck City Hall. The parade then made a left onto Center Street headed back toward the high school.
After the parade, event-goers made their way to the high school grounds for the VFW’s Flag Raising Ceremony.
Buddy Dees and the Cruisers began the festival’s live music shortly after the flag raising and Levi Burton took over the stage after that. Music continued throughout the day and into the evening with Those One Guys, Jim N I, and Deja Vu entertaining audiences.
Many festival attendees proudly wore their red, white, and blue and even some of the pets at the event were sporting patriotic scarves and handkerchiefs.
Several food trucks were at the event selling delicious festival fare. Various vendors were also set up selling everything from jewelry, sunglasses, airbrush paintings, patriotic apparel, and more.
Festival activities included bucket train rides, live music, giant inflatable slides, batting cages, multiple games, silent auction, and fundraising raffles among other things.
Helping to run the day's festivities were volunteers from the city’s fire department, the police department and the Bismarck High School Class of 2020. Other volunteers helped out by giving bucket train rides, handing out water, and providing other support for the event throughout the day.
At 1 p.m., contestants participated in a jalapeno eating contest which undoubtedly amplified the heat of the day.
Other contests of the day included a Money in the Haystack challenge where participants of different age groups tried their luck at searching out cash hidden in large stacks of hay.
A watermelon eating contest began at 3 p.m. which allowed contestants to cool off and see how much watermelon they could scarf down within a certain amount of time.
Festivities wound down at 9 p.m. and people took to vantage points to watch the night sky light up with fireworks which ended the yearly festival with a bang.
Bismarck has been holding the Freedom Festival for many years. The city's fire department took over the coordination of the event four years ago.
“We had a great turnout again this year,” said Fire Chief John Colwell. “Everyone fared the weather well. I believe it was a great event and we're looking forward to next year."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.