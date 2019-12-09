A true, Main Street, small town Christmas celebration takes place the first Saturday of December each year in Bismarck, with neighbors roasting marshmallows around fires, taking pictures with Santa and warming up with hot chocolate, popcorn, and cookies.
The city's annual "Christmas at the Depot" began with a parade through town featuring colorful floats and decorated fire trucks leading crowds to the depot on East Main Street. Hundreds gathered to take part in the tradition of sparking the town's Christmas spirit.
Santa rode atop a fire engine and took his seat in the depot area, ready to greet all the children.
While waiting for a chance to visit with Santa, families were snapping photos with the town Christmas tree, reindeer, and nativity display. Children were also gathered around the petting zoo as well as checking out the elaborate holiday decorations along the sidewalks.
As a fun throwback to nostalgic Christmas memories, classic Christmas cartoons were projected on a large inflated screen for people to watch while snacking on fresh popcorn and s' mores.
Each child made their way up to Santa to read him their Christmas wish lists and after old St. Nick was through hearing their holiday hopes, each was given a gift bag.
After getting their pictures, families stopped inside the depot for some cookies and hot cocoa.
Local churches had booths set up and were handing out Christmas treats which was appreciated help to the event organizers.
You have free articles remaining.
Depot Committee Chairperson Liz Bennett said that while crowd sizes were smaller than average this year, it was ultimately still a successful evening.
“I think it was a good event, the parade was really nice and everybody there was in good spirits,” said Bennett. “It was a smaller crowd than usual but everyone seemed to really enjoy themselves and the kids all had a good time.”
Bennett said she and the other depot committee members have enjoyed putting the event together for the past several years, but she is looking forward to handing over the reins and allowing a new group of people to take over the event planning.
”We would definitely welcome some new blood to take over planning the event,” said Bennett. “We’ll still be around for another season or so but it would be nice to see someone else step up into the role.”
City Mayor J.T. Shy said he was pleased with this year's event and he was very grateful to all of the people who make it happen every year.
"Christmas on Main Street was a great success," said Shy. "Very happy to see the community get out and have a great time."
The mayor said the event would not be possible without the depot committee, parade organizer Matt Jarvis, and the local businesses that provided support including Mike's Market, The Tackle Box, B&C Auto Repair, and Lady Queen.
"I also want to thank the Bismarck Fire Department and Police Department for the great job they did and do every day," Shy said. "And I thank the community for coming out and supporting the great events that Bismarck does."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.