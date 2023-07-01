Tuesday, the Bismarck City Council voted unanimously to relocate the city court to St. Francois County Court, addressed nuisance buildings, and discussed the costs of natural gas.

Mayor Seth Radford claims that the move from having city court to sending complaints to the county is aimed at mitigating the financial strain caused by rising wages across the state of Missouri. In light of escalating costs of living and operations, Alderman Dan Smith spoke of expediting the transition, which he estimated to span up to a year. With the transition underway, Bismarck intends to have all court proceedings conducted at the county courthouse in Farmington in the near future.

The city has also undergone a transition in its dealings with local property owners who possess dilapidated or fire-damaged buildings. At the meeting, the Board of Aldermen unanimously voted to transfer responsibility for these properties to the Bismarck Building Commission. This shift comes as the city follows protocols to either renovate or demolish these structures. To involve the public in the decision-making process, a Building Commission hearing is tentatively scheduled for the end of July. Radford, on behalf of the city, encouraged concerned citizens to contact city hall if they wish to express their opinions regarding these buildings.

Radford also brought up cost-saving measures related to the city's natural gas consumption. By unanimous decision, the board voted to switch natural gas providers from Symmetry Energy Solutions to Utility Safety & Design. Mayor Radford stated that he expects this change to yield a minimum savings of $10,000 for the city, with the potential for even greater long-term savings as the summer progresses and winter approaches.

Concluding the meeting, the board held a discussion on the number of animals being dropped off in the area. Mayor Radford stated that the local, no-kill animal shelters are currently inundated, particularly with dogs available for adoption. To start the adoption process, interested individuals are urged to contact (573) 734-2125 to schedule an appointment to save stray animals.