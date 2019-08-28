{{featured_button_text}}
Bismarck citywide yard sale Sept. 7

Bismarck's citywide yard is coming up. The deadline is Sept. 3 to have an address added to the map of all the sales going on during the city-wide sale. 

The arrival of September is generally a sign that summer is winding down, a time when area cities hold citywide yard sales while the weather is still warm. The City of Bismarck will hold its annual citywide yard sale on Sept. 7.

Sale permits are free to Bismarck residents who wish to hold a yard or garage sale during the annual event.

The deadline to have a sale featured on the official map is Sept. 3. Residents who want to have their address featured on the map free of charge can visit Bismarck City Hall before the 4 p.m. deadline Sept. 3. The sale maps will be available at city hall and handed out at various businesses throughout the city.

Many residents typically take advantage of the yearly sale, as it's a great time to make a couple extra dollars off of clothing and various items that someone else might use.

For more information about the citywide yard sale, call Bismarck City Hall at 573-734-2125.

