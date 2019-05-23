During their monthly meeting, Bismarck Aldermen heard from representatives of the Bismarck VFW Post 6947. The veterans were at the meeting to request permission to collect donations at the corners of the four-way stop at Center and Cedar Streets on Friday and Saturday and also to ask the city to officially declare those days to be "Bismarck VFW Buddy Poppy Days."
The Buddy Poppy is a small artificial red flower used to commemorate military personnel who have lost their lives in war. The little flowers are assembled by disabled and needy veterans in VA Hospitals in exchange for a small compensation.
Before Memorial Day each year, veterans from the VFW posts will collect donations for their Relief Fund from the public and hand out the famous Buddy Poppies. This tradition started in 1922 and the poppy was soon adopted as the official memorial flower of the VFW, as it remains today.
Representing Post 6947 was Joe Snyder along with the post’s Buddy Poppy Chairman, Joe Sutton, and Helen Fisher of the post's Ladies Auxiliary.
Snyder spoke before the board to make the request that the Friday and Saturday before each Memorial Day be proclaimed as Bismarck VFW Buddy Poppy Days.
During his address to the aldermen, Snyder explained the story behind the flowers. The poppy was adopted by the VFW after World War I and the inspiration came from a poem written by Lt. Col. John McCrae who was a physician, author, artist, poet and soldier during the first World War and wrote the poem, “In Flanders Fields.”
As Snyder explained, “Flanders is a section of Belgium that saw untold destruction and death during World War I.”
In one battle lasting 17 days, more than 200,000 soldiers were killed. Snyder said that wild poppies began to grow on the thousands of new graves and McCrae witnessed this, inspiring him to write the now famous poem. After writing the poem, McCrae also became a casualty of war in 1918.
Snyder read the poem aloud in the meeting and then asked Mayor Seth Radford for his signature on the proclamation.
Radford read the proclamation aloud which explained the intentions of the VFW in the collection of donations in exchange for the poppies.
“...The proceeds of this worthy fundraising campaign are used exclusively for the benefit of disabled and needy veterans, and the widows and orphans of deceased veterans,” the proclamation stated. “Whereas the basic purpose of the annual sale of Buddy Poppies, by the VFW, is reflected in the desire to honor the dead by helping the living.”
With the mayor’s signature, it was then made official in the City of Bismarck that the Friday and Saturday prior to each Memorial Day are to be known as the Bismarck VFW Buddy Poppy Days. During these days, motorists passing through the four-way stop in Bismarck will see veterans collecting donations and handing out the symbolic Buddy Poppies.
