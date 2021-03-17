Bismarck Fire raising funds for replacement gear

The Bismarck Fire Department is raising funds for new turnout gear sets to replace some of their aging gear.

Bismarck Fire Chief John Colwell said, with a generous donation received from Sid Nickelson Surveying combined with funds raised during their pancake breakfast on Sunday, the department can now buy two complete sets of firefighting turnout gear and are making progress toward their goal of 10 full sets of gear.

Colwell explained that the plan is to buy ten new sets of firefighting pants and coats at the cost of $2,500 per set. The chief said that the majority of their gear still in use has expired.

"Turnout gear is only rated for ten years per the National Fire Standard," said Colwell. "So after ten years of life, it is supposed to be decommissioned.

"Our newest set of turnout gear is ten years old; everything else is greater than 20 years old that we have in our department," the chief added. "So, we are in a desperate need of turnout gear."

He said the department had tried other avenues for funding the new equipment. They have applied for federal grants and other federal monies that were not approved, for reasons unknown.