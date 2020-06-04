Bismarck having face-to-face summer school

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Summer school has started in Bismarck and it looks familiar. Students riding buses and sitting at tables in the library.

While most schools are having virtual summer school, Bismarck’s is happening in-person. But only because there are just eight students working on high school credit recovery. They are at the school for just four hours in the morning and are seated at least 6-feet apart.

"Our numbers are small enough to keep them 6-feet apart and follow guidelines. So it's been a good thing for us," Superintendent Jason King said.

King gave this update and an update on graduation to the Bismarck School Board of Education during its meeting last month.

The district is still planning to have a commencement ceremony for its senior class on June 20 at 2 p.m. in the new gymnasium. Baccalaureate is planned for June 17 at 6 p.m.