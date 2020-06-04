Bismarck having face-to-face summer school

Summer school has started in Bismarck and it looks familiar. Students riding buses and sitting at tables in the library.
While most schools are having virtual summer school, Bismarck’s is happening in-person. But only because there are just eight students working on high school credit recovery. They are at the school for just four hours in the morning and are seated at least 6-feet apart.
"Our numbers are small enough to keep them 6-feet apart and follow guidelines. So it's been a good thing for us," Superintendent Jason King said.
King gave this update and an update on graduation to the Bismarck School Board of Education during its meeting last month.
The district is still planning to have a commencement ceremony for its senior class on June 20 at 2 p.m. in the new gymnasium. Baccalaureate is planned for June 17 at 6 p.m.
“It’s a very good chance that that’s going to look different than anything we've seen before in terms of graduation,” King said. “We're talking through and working out the logistics of what that might look like and, and coming up with plans. There's a possibility that there could be a ticket type system with just a limited number of people that each graduate can bring to the ceremony to be able to pull that off, so I’ll have more feedback on that. And that could certainly change ... if we get additional guidance from the governor, as well.”
With the school year wrapped up, King expressed how proud he was of the teachers and staff members for adapting during the period of online learning, from kitchen staff making and delivering meals to the IT department fielding questions about Google Classroom and Zoom and the special education department still providing services virtually.
“I've been in a position to kind of oversee it and, to be quite honest, feel almost useless at times other than saying, ‘that sounds like a good idea. Let's move on with this. Let's move on with that,’” King said. “And be in there. So I’m just real proud of all of them.”
During the meeting, the board approved the dedication of the recently-renovated band room in honor of former Bismarck band and choir teachers Benjamin and Patricia Stewart, approved a $14,122 three-year lease on 2020 21-passenger bus, and approved a $1,000 donation to Bismarck Fire Department for support of the Freedom Fest.
