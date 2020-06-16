Bismarck lifts restrictions for graduation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 45 members of Bismarck High School’s Class of 2020 will get to invite as many guests as they want to their commencement ceremony set for 2 p.m. Saturday.

With the governor’s lifting of restrictions starting Tuesday, Bismarck has decided to eliminate the five-visitor restriction on Saturday’s graduation and Wednesday’s baccalaureate ceremonies, according to a letter sent out by Superintendent Jason King.

The decision was made after consulting with health department officials and the Missouri United School Insurance Council.

Principal Katie Martinez said that Bismarck has never had to offer tickets like some larger schools have to do.

“We’re happy that our seniors can invite whoever they want to graduation to be there with them to celebrate with them,” Martinez said.

The letter also asks attendees to be proactive in making every effort to maintain social distancing at the ceremonies.

Graduates will also only be allowed to hand out flowers to five special guests in order to help with social distancing. And to limit the number of people touching the diplomas, King will hand them directly the graduate.