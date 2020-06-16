Bismarck lifts restrictions for graduation

The 45 members of Bismarck High School’s Class of 2020 will get to invite as many guests as they want to their commencement ceremony set for 2 p.m. Saturday.
With the governor’s lifting of restrictions starting Tuesday, Bismarck has decided to eliminate the five-visitor restriction on Saturday’s graduation and Wednesday’s baccalaureate ceremonies, according to a letter sent out by Superintendent Jason King.
The decision was made after consulting with health department officials and the Missouri United School Insurance Council.
Principal Katie Martinez said that Bismarck has never had to offer tickets like some larger schools have to do.
“We’re happy that our seniors can invite whoever they want to graduation to be there with them to celebrate with them,” Martinez said.
The letter also asks attendees to be proactive in making every effort to maintain social distancing at the ceremonies.
Graduates will also only be allowed to hand out flowers to five special guests in order to help with social distancing. And to limit the number of people touching the diplomas, King will hand them directly the graduate.
The letter also asks that anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 or anyone who has been in contact with someone who has the virus or is waiting for test results not attend the ceremonies.
Josie Campbell is the class valedictorian. Campbell is graduating with an associate’s degree from Mineral Area College already under her belt. She plans to continue her education and study biology at the University of Missouri and eventually go to medical school to be a neonatologist.
Kelsy Carrington is the class salutatorian. She is the senior class president and plans to attend Southeast Missouri State University to major in elementary education.
“They are really great students,” Martinez said of Campbell and Carrington. “They’ve worked really hard the last four years to earn all these achievements that they’ve earned. I look forward to seeing what they do in the future. I’m sure they are going to do some pretty great things.”
Bismarck had an early graduation ceremony for Treylon Hawkins as he left for the Marine Corp Recruit Depot in San Diego on Monday.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
