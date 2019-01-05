The year 2018 was a busy and productive year for the city of Bismarck.
January
The Bismarck Board of Education approved an annual A+ Program report that stated that 100 percent of their high school students were enrolled in the program. This is a huge jump from the previous year’s 78 percent, but it is not expected that all students will be able to meet qualifications for the program.
February
The City of Bismarck accepted its first bid for condemned property with the understanding that the buyer will tear down the home and build a new residence on the land. This was part of an attempt to clean up the city and construct new companies and businesses, as well as residential area.
The Bismarck Wild Indians 4-H Club held two community service projects, “Adopt a Road” trash pickup, and making Valentine bags for residents at the Colonial Residential Care in Bismarck.
March
A $316,750 Community Development Block Grant was given to the city of Bismarck, and used to construct a new L.I.F.E. Inc. Center for Independent Living in the town.
The Bismarck Board of Alderman accepted a bid for a sidewalk construction project on Walnut Street that they believed would greatly enhance a portion of the downtown area for city residents. While nine bids were received from construction companies, the winning bid was submitted by a De Soto construction company.
April
Bismarck voters approved a $1.9 million “no tax increase” bond issue that would be used to fund a number of projects at Bismarck schools.
The Bismarck Board of Education swore in two incumbent members for another three-year term. Aaron Radford and Melinda Dugal both won against opposition for the two open board seats.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new L.I.F.E. Inc. Center for Independent Living. The L.I.F.E. Center is a non-profit organization that assists individuals with disabilities who want to remain independent or regain their independence.
May
Bismarck High School’s Valedictorian Whitley Lands graduated with a 5.175 grade point average, and Salutatorian Devon Warden graduated with a 5.174 grade point average. Lands is a member of the National Honor Society and Art Club, and completed 52 credit hours at Mineral Area College by the time of her graduation. Warden served as president of the National Honor Society, a member of the pep club, and was selected as Elks Student of the Month in May. He had completed 92 credit hours at Mineral Area College by the time of his graduation, and received an A+ Scholarship. Overall, Bismarck High School graduated 41 seniors.
Local Elaine Gannon, who now lives in De Soto, was chosen as Jefferson College’s 2018 Alumnus of the Year. She was recognized during the College’s annual Honors Recognition Ceremony, as well as during the 53rd annual commencement ceremony.
June
Bismarck Senior Center and the Bismarck Church of God were awarded grant funds from the United Way of St. Francois County. A total of $162,891 in grant funds was awarded to a total of 31 agencies in the area.
July
Bismarck’s 2018 Freedom Fest celebrated both Independence Day and the 150th anniversary of the town’s founding, as well as the 100th anniversary of the train depot. The festival entertained many with music and various family-friendly events throughout the day, ending with a firework display.
Bismarck’s Freedom Fest organizers opened a time capsule that was placed in cement near Bismarck Airport to celebrate the town’s centennial in 1968. The capsule contained 1968 issues of the Bismarck Gazette, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and Daily Journal, as well as photographs of various individuals, a centennial button and ribbon, the 196-67 Missouri Municipal Officials Directory, a letter from the fire chief and mayor, a letter written by President Lyndon B. Johnson on White House stationary, several coins, a “Brothers of the Brush” shavers permit, a pageant flyer, a phone director, and receipts and profits from the centennial celebration.
Bismarck welcomed new Police Chief Steven Poole.
August
Bismarck R-5 School District opened their doors for the new school year with more changes than usual. Construction and renovation projects included the elementary and high school libraries, a brand new science lab, and an updated band room.
Six police officers turned in their badges and five turned in letters of resignations, two aldermen had threatened resignation, and the mayor was hospitalized due to an apparent stroke. This left four officers, including the new police chief, to protect the city of Bismarck. However, several of these resignations were rescinded later. They were ultimately not reinstated.
October
Bismarck schools decided to add new, brighter and more energy efficient LED lighting to both the interior and exterior of the campus. This came as part of the renovation projects that continued from over the summer into the school year. The lights will be brighter and more energy efficient, saving the school money and aiding in the exciting moves forward.
The Echols Company, the maker of the original snow cone machine, closed its doors in Bismarck after serving the community for more than six decades.
November
The Bismarck High School choir and band honored veterans at the Bismarck School’s Veterans Day Ceremony by performing “Salute to the Armed Forces.” The school also celebrated Veterans Day by listening to speeches, watching the presentation of colors by the VFW Post 6947 Military Honors Team, and learning the history of Armistice/Veterans Day.
December
The 3rd Annual Christmas at the Depot beat its own record, having a bigger turnout than its first two years. People from all over the area came out to enjoy the colorfully-lit floats, decorated pickups and fire engines, and holiday decorations.
Johnny Reagan, one of the greatest names in college athletics history and a Bismarck native, passed away in Kentucky at the age of 92. Reagan graduated Bismarck with the Class of 1944, and went on to be named the “Missouri State Basketball Captain.” He was a standout athlete through his high school and college careers, and earned the moniker “Mr. Basketball” for his expertise on the court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.