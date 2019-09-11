An area man is charged with statutory rape after an incident that allegedly occurred last week.
Erik Brooks, 25, of Bismarck, has been charged in St. Francois County with one count of first-degree statutory rape and two counts of statutory sodomy - deviate sexual intercourse.
According to a probable cause statement by St. Francois County Sheriff's Deputy Lucas Nicholson, Brooks had applied to the Leadwood Fire Department and was questioned on Sunday by Fire Chief Matthew Peery, regarding concerns raised by a 13-year-old girl's sister.
Brooks was asked what he had been doing last Friday night. According to the statement, Brooks said he was with his wife, but when asked again, he hung his head and started crying. Brooks reportedly told Peery that he had made a huge mistake and admitted that he had sex with the 13-year-old girl, according to the statement. Brooks stated that the incident occurred in the back of his truck, behind his home in Bismarck.
The young girl reportedly told her mother that Brooks had performed sexual acts on her and that she and Brooks performed sexual acts on each other.
Charges were filed Monday by St. Francois County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Courtney Goodwin and a warrant was issued for Brooks with a bond set at $100,000, cash or surety.
If released on bond, Brooks is ordered to be fitted with a GPS monitoring device and have no contact with the victim.
If convicted of the charges, Brooks could face between five years and life in prison.
