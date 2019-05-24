{{featured_button_text}}
Colwell: Bismarck home total loss

Fire crews are dispatched to a residential fire in the 3,000 block of Rock Road just outside Bismarck Friday morning. Fire Chief John Colwell reports the home is a total loss. 

 Provided by Bismarck Fire Department

A home in Bismarck was a total loss after a fire broke out at about 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Bismarck Fire Chief John Colwell said that his department was dispatched to a residential fire in the 3,000 block of Rock Road just outside the city limits.

Colwell said that when crews arrived they found the split-level home with heavy smoke conditions. A male resident had escaped the home on his own but was transported to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis by St. Francois County Ambulance District for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Colwell said fire crews encountered intense heat conditions throughout the entire house and said that the home was a total loss. The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.

Bismarck was assisted by Leadwood Fire Protection District, Doe Run Fire Protection District, Pilot Knob Fire Protection District, Farmington Fire Department, Park Hills Fire Department, Leadington Fire Department, St. Francois County Ambulance District, and St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

