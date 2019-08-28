{{featured_button_text}}
Bismarck mayor resigns, new mayor sworn in

Bismarck City Mayor Seth Radford is resigning his position with the city citing health reasons. Radford officially resigned Friday and Mayor Pro Tem J.T. Shy was sworn in as mayor on Monday. Shy filling the position of mayor has left his Ward 2 Alderman vacant and the city is seeking letters of intent from Ward 2 residents interested in being considered for the position. 

Resigning City Mayor Seth Radford left his position due to health reasons that he has been dealing with for some time now. His resignation comes almost exactly one year after he suffered a stroke. 

Radford has served as the city's mayor for over five years and his term was set to end this coming April.

Alderman J.T. Shy was sworn in as the city’s official mayor on Monday by City Clerk Garner Kitchen at Bismarck City Hall. Shy has been serving on the board as the city's mayor pro tem for the last six months.

“The city is going to keep running as planned,” said Shy. “Everything is in good shape.”

Shy said that the city will be seeking someone to fill his position of Ward 2 alderperson until the end of the term in April. Residents of Bismarck’s Ward 2 who are interested in being considered for the alderperson position can submit a letter of interest to Bismarck City Hall by Sept. 6.

The board of aldermen will meet as regularly scheduled, on Sept. 12, at which time the new mayor will make a recommendation for a candidate to fill the Ward 2 Alderman position and the board will vote on whether or not to approve Shy’s recommendation.

For any questions about being considered for the open alderman position, contact Bismarck City Hall at 573-734-2125.

