Bismarck mayor resigns, new mayor sworn in

The mayor of Bismarck tendered his resignation last Friday and a new mayor was sworn in on Monday.
Resigning City Mayor Seth Radford left his position due to health reasons that he has been dealing with for some time now. His resignation comes almost exactly one year after he suffered a stroke.
Radford has served as the city's mayor for over five years and his term was set to end this coming April.
Alderman J.T. Shy was sworn in as the city’s official mayor on Monday by City Clerk Garner Kitchen at Bismarck City Hall. Shy has been serving on the board as the city's mayor pro tem for the last six months.
“The city is going to keep running as planned,” said Shy. “Everything is in good shape.”
Shy said that the city will be seeking someone to fill his position of Ward 2 alderperson until the end of the term in April. Residents of Bismarck’s Ward 2 who are interested in being considered for the alderperson position can submit a letter of interest to Bismarck City Hall by Sept. 6.
The board of aldermen will meet as regularly scheduled, on Sept. 12, at which time the new mayor will make a recommendation for a candidate to fill the Ward 2 Alderman position and the board will vote on whether or not to approve Shy’s recommendation.
For any questions about being considered for the open alderman position, contact Bismarck City Hall at 573-734-2125.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.